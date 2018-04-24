Transcript for Rand Paul's last-minute switch gives Pompeo favorable committee vote

Well the president's pick to be the next secretary of state is just one step away from getting confirmed by the senate. Mike Pompeo the current CIA director has been given a positive recommendation by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Senator Rand Paul helped Pompeo when he switched his vote to yes. After personal lobbying by the president but it was a move by Democrat. Chris coombs of Delaware that cleared the way coombs also switched his vote from no through to present tonight. As a favor to the Republican senator Johnny aegs Ericsson. Who was attending a friend's funeral at the time. The committee chairman Bob Corker became. Emotional because of that unusual bipartisanship. ABC's Mary Bruce is here right there on the left spoke to come on the helped us things. Karen just as he little emotional freezing your statesmanship. But nothing on bipartisanship we don't see it here. We should see this more. I would tell you that plan my father died. He Republican senator. What did not know well it came to come forward its uniqueness next oh peer review. Leader Ali. Work but what you would devote its Eyewitness News. That angry. Every now and we should I totally clean each other. At least this time and attention so full senate is expected to post on time pails nomination and later on this week.

