-
Now Playing: Trump's Veterans Affairs secretary nominee under fire
-
Now Playing: Secretary of state nominee nabs key vote for confirmation
-
Now Playing: Rand Paul's last-minute switch gives Pompeo favorable committee vote
-
Now Playing: Mounting questions about whether Trump's lawyer will flip on president
-
Now Playing: Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized
-
Now Playing: White House tries to explain Trump 'breeding' tweet about immigration
-
Now Playing: WH: No sanctions lifted until North Korea shows 'concrete actions' to denuclearize
-
Now Playing: Kellyanne Conway lashes out after being asked about husband's tweets
-
Now Playing: President Trump to host first state dinner
-
Now Playing: President Trump tweets about his personal lawyer and North Korea
-
Now Playing: Trump spends the weekend lashing out against the media on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Remembering former first lady - and first mom - Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: President Trump faces legal land mines
-
Now Playing: GOP strategist says Cohen investigation 'could be the end of (Trump's) presidency'
-
Now Playing: Trump response to DNC suit 'very similar' to Nixon response to Watergate: DNC chair
-
Now Playing: Dershowitz: 'No way' FBI went after Cohen 'if they weren't interested in' Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump takes on New York Times, DNC in series of tweets
-
Now Playing: Trump praises Michael Cohen on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Missouri governor accused of a second felony
-
Now Playing: Fallout from new DNC lawsuit