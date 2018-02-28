In rare move, Sessions pushes back on Trump attack

The attorney general was responding to a Trump tweet.
0:35 | 02/28/18

Transcript for In rare move, Sessions pushes back on Trump attack
Right now there's open political and perhaps even constitutional warfare. Between US attorney general just sessions and president trump and mr. sessions. Now fighting back against the president's latest Twitter attack on him supporting president trump tweeting quoting now why is AG east Jeff Sessions asking the inspector general. To investigate potentially massive fight self abuse isn't the AG and Obama guy. President went on to call it disgraceful. The statement today mr. sessions fired back saying in part as long as I'm ensuring general Powell continued to discharge my duties with integrity. And on earth and quote.

