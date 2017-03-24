Transcript for Reaction to failed health care bill

Take that on an Abbas back we've you continuing coverage of the republicans' failure to be able to push through even bring to a vote. They are reform plan to repeal and replace obamacare the Affordable Care Act let's bring back. Our pal down in Washington our political director Rick Klein who's been on top of this story. We heard now from the president wreck he has laid the blame squarely with the Democrats is that a surprise. No it's ill as with many things with with the with president trump you find it shocking but not surprising it's just not true Uggla you can you can play any when you want I suppose but the fact is they had. Republican this is designed as a Republican Billy never expected to get Democrats to go along he mentioned how it would be nice it's on a bipartisan there's nothing stopping him. From giving a bipartisan go at this although I agree with John Carlin George Stephanopoulos it's not likely. To happen but did that was intriguing statement it meandered use your hurt you're hurt president trump. I bemoan the state of affairs here but I also thought a bit of a threat. About his friends at the freedom pocket saying that we've learned a lot about loyalty through this and he's disappointed. In what he saw at a them so that to me is intriguing because it suggests that the next move from Donald Trump may not place and nice with his Republican friends but clearly. He's chastened by this this is a major set back on the single biggest priority that he decided to tackle in congress early in his term. Emirate we heard him mention how how difficult this issue is how complicated it is as silly they get mentioned there. President clearly on a learning curve when it comes to governing how the legislative process here works and laying the blame squarely with the Democrats we heard from the democratic leadership. Speaking earlier they were exactly exuberant they basically admitted that this was the Republicans getting in their own way as mentioned earlier. They stayed on the skyline that UN appoint now we have. A bit of sheet coming from the DNC chair Tom Perez issued a statement saying this was a rejection of the repeal of the Affordable Care Act in the words of my friend Joseph Biden. This is and B after deeds so. A solid clap back Ethier Republican or Democrat Al or whatever but you know that the president that he laid it all maligned they left everything out on the field here. He met with a 120 legislators but this was never a bipartisan. Effort was and it. No it was never it never even included the possibility of getting any Democrats the Democrats vision on this was thirty voted him out of obamacare they took the hits over that they're lost control. Of congress they may have lost the presidency last year based on that bill. They they were on the record on this so. Yup Republicans you better idea you put it forward they have to lean on Republicans and the irony of this or one of the ironies of this is that. It was their own most conservative members who sought this bill it was the folks who need repeal and replace Ahman trot. Of of every campaign event over the last several election cycles. They have it within their grasp is even the president. And Paul Ryan said and man what it meant it must've meant for for the speaker of the house fall line to declare obamacare is the law of the land that is a a stunning quote. From from speaker Rhine a man whose. Spent the better part of the last seven years trying to undo that now resigned to the fact that it's law and he truly does have to blame his own party this. It is again there was no expectation. And no responsibility on behalf of the Democrats the do it. We'll see if anything develops out of added to his the president comes call for bipartisanship I would I would know it's a little late for that. You had a great opportunity here could have been a much different bill they could have gotten bipartisan buy in but that was never the intention of this White House or this or this republic. Leadership and speaker Paul Ryan was the first to come out from the leadership and take questions. On after they pulled the bill from the plaque let's take a listen to something he had to say in that press conference. You've all heard me say this before moving from an opposition party. To a governing party comes with a growing pains and well we're feeling those drawing things today. We came really close today but we came up short. I spoke to the president just a little while ago I told that the best thing I think the due to pull this bill when he agreed with that decision. I will not sugarcoat this this isn't it's boring day for us. Doing big things is heart. All of us all of us myself included. We will need time to reflect on how we got to this moment what we could've done to do a better. I gotta get your take on that because this is something we heard echoing with the president's remarks that you know we were close but it just wasn't quite there. But that line whether you are Republican or Democrat doing big things is hard. That it's not gonna land well with Americans and millions of whom. Many Wagner wanted to see obamacare repealed it wanna see leadership from there elected officials. That is why they will say we sent you to Washington to do the big things to do it the hard things so. You know I'm I'm not sure how that will fall with but the general public but it's not a great line from the speaker at this point. I was also struck by the fact that they talk about growing pains and how they're getting used to governing. Voters put Republicans in charge of the house are represented its six years ago. It was in those 2010 elections so early 2011 is when speaker Boehner what took over and in at that time. Paul Ryan was the chairman of the House Budget Committee it had a lot of time to figure this out this is the point. And a lot of time to get their ducks in all of the last campaign year the last year year and a half the fact is they never really had a policy. On health care not a coherent policy not a policy that you get votes and that fact was exposed by the strategy and how quickly. The trump White House decided to go here look at they've decided to play. They wanted to put points on the board to show that they were moving delivering on promises and lay the ground work for other things that's how it works and if -- paid off. Then president trouble be gloating right now in the Republicans are riding high but big risk big reward this is the risk side they whipped. And they gave me miss this opportunity they have their own members to to thanks last blamed for at and now they're gonna have to pick up the pieces with other parts of the agenda. Rick with take a listen to what the president had to say shortly after speaker Ryan spoke let's listen now. Every technology. We had no Democrat support we have the votes from the Democrats. They weren't gonna give us a single so it's very difficult thing to do. I've been saying for the last year and a half. That the best thing we can do politically speaking. It is let obamacare. Exploding right now. It says many states have. Almost all say they. Whose sentencing yesterday and it must have told their stay in terms of an injured but don't you. That's happened. Many other places I was in Kentucky the other day and similar things happen. So Obama cares exploding. With no Democrat support we couldn't quite get that we just a very small number of votes short. Jabs are getting our bills passed. And Rick we heard the president there also mentioned in terms of what he came plans to tackle next that tax reform. Would be the next thing that speaker Ryan mentioned he's gonna go back with this conference and figure out what steps they do you take moving forward but it does raise the stakes. Doesn't it Rick moving forty whenever if they choose to tackle. And I would as back up from moment in and say that the fact that the president the United States at the best strategy now is to let obamacare explode. Is is a pretty stark statement. And in if in fact we're talking about real people that have real concerns with their health care. If in fact he's identified problems with obamacare that you work with Democrats on in his preferences to let it explode I'm curious to know voters' reaction to that. As well but you're right the stakes will be big for the next thing. The people are looking for any signs of weakness we now know were the weak spots are and I'm intrigued by the the political flexibility this may give president. Democrats aren't rushing to its it to support this guy but the fact is that Republicans have been operating with a couple of dozen members that are Republicans and very conservative. But not interest that much in governing. And to meet this fight expose that. It's gonna make it easier for president trump to decides to go around them. When it looks like he wants to do something major say on infrastructure on taxes he's gonna know they're not there he's gonna be forced to find Democrats now. And it not easy. But at least it gives. A smidgen of flexibility because in Washington parlance in Washington Coston you have to work with your own party first that's the fact. And and president trump was pot was elected was a different promises not being beholden to special interest in either party. It mean now put him in in position where he out of circumstance. He has to reach out to the other side how does he adjust to that where does he double down on his kind of based strategy of of not hitting Republicans again very intriguing that he would say the lessons learned here include out of loyalty. Because how he decides to repay that he knows who was Foreman was against them whether or not they voted today. But just take a look forward now we even heard some of the democratic leadership they're saying you know we have worked successfully. And productively with Republican president to leadership in the past we'd like to do so. Moving forward and we saw speaker Ryan with a particularly optimistic entered an upbeat message saying look we are close we didn't get there we got to move forward we got to move on in the interest of the American people. There seems to be an opening there. For some kind of bipartisan effort moving for its hot that they do at Monday morning what do they do when they come into the office. Start over and and I think you'd have to a race with the president saying now about letting obamacare explode that's not that's not the answer either again people these are human beings that health care concerns. A law I. I think the president these first sixty something days has soured a lot of the potential that will heat out with Democrats I don't think there's anywhere around. He is however going to be president for another three years and almost almost four years it's we're still very early in his term he severe Ottawa. So there's an opportunity to hit the reset button is an opportunity to work on some issues. I think coming out single losers here Chuck Schumer Nancy Pelosi. Meat filled with Republicans right now but that's that's that's the president acting as the president but it has the Republican Party you wearable flats I get back. And I'm not fault any of ways of politics with the aftermath here. But if he wants that new start if he wants to be able to work productively and bipartisan. Pieces of legislation on a couple of issue areas just pick off occasionally. That can't be the tone in I don't know how that and more. Every client not exactly the March Madness he planned on this that. This may be more final say on this but I you know that it Woodson to me there's something. There's something exciting and inspiring about seeing it all action and he really sought play out over the last couple days. This is the real stuff this is where it happens refine our political director tan and DC expect. I thanks for being with us you can always go to abcnews.com. For more on this story and many many others for all of us here at ABC news now. I'm on the about love you back here else.

