Transcript for 'Real Live': Anthem protests reignited after Trump comments

This is real live. I'm here with Mike he's hand are very special guest this week ABC news reporter Kelli McCarthy eight welcome Kelly thank you rally alliance. And it welcome Kelly thank you aren't we have a very exciting show today are first up let's talk what everyone's talking about those very interesting. NF well we know president from last week that it rally in Alabama NFL players Neil during National Anthem our quote. SOB's. So let's hope that's not do you think that sports and politics should be separate what do you think Kelly. I think personally need to look back Graham up back to how this all first began with calling cap or neck. Last August when he's still at the San Francisco 49ers he initially listed in. And he actually spoke with a navy seal who told him to be more respectful he took a knee and how much time he dead. And then obviously since then we've seen a lot of changes and we've seen a lot of other athletes even and other sports practice beating and that bank. And you know not one player has openly sad that this is. Open against the military or some kind of protest against America or the national camp them they're really just using the National Anthem as a vehicle to start. A discussion about something that really mattered calling topic next which has. Racial injustice and police brutality and I think that a lot of that kind of talk has gotten lost in the shuffle of how big this has become and with buzzwords like unity and equality and they think that a lot of other things have kind of muffled the commerce each and and and pave the way if there. You know kind of more backlash than what people initially sought. Philip what you think fast forward a year that the politics we don't let last year's Houston. Why do you think presidents from you know and has erupted this again because who's pretty quiet on that forum and me or does is par for the course of presidents from. Mean your smirk and say they have a lot to say about that's. When. I have a lot to say about it that is in terms president tried and entering himself. I'm not sure why insurgents out president Travis had its tendencies you. Create distractions and party really is going his way at that time is being announced that if former health care act wasn't going to be replace the repealed it. And so that he threw this red spot in this red meat and regarding Cowen and layers SOB's. The way that he has now politicize this issue days. Was not necessary. He could have allowed the conversation and the debate. To go just without him inserted himself. Now as a result of inserting himself we acts the elevated conversation and in ways where it was even happening pre his Alabama speech what I find most fascinating about this is tell you set up so perfectly. This was never about the American flag is is never about the military so how these two is that income inflated. It's become really confusing but David is a habit that is I went talked to that that the that the flag purist if you right those are so offended by it. If you look at the US flag code that's supposed to Wear the flag as wardrobe we see it on out that's in teachers on the time. The NFL they're not supposed to Wear the flag for athletic uniforms of the US Flacco looked. It for the flag on the NFL brings Allen horizontal for the presentation. Is that supposed to be horizontal some curious where is this selective outrage. And it comes at a black if you say if he's politicizing this issue but isn't this so if it's not a political issue then like we know what if any these protesters these these players they're protesting something here trying to there there there's an issue here so if it's not political. Then within what is it. Really well I think if I mean it's about clean I mean it did start with Kong cap and a great with the racial injustice and police brutality. And sense and I think that the rhetoric has changed a lot because other players first weary you know doing and solidarity and any aside just shows us people getting in solidarity. Not always necessarily supporting the same call to action are the same. Saying that they were still using that space as a vehicle to get their message across about you know some kind of message and I think that you know whether it's political or not an in this case that has become sort of political it with China playing an and other things but it isn't going to see athletes are taking a message that matters sent. And that giddiness states that whether you support them or not personally that's up to you but you also have to say that it's up to panic they wanna speak about it or believe what they've. Early so that episode who do you were saying off the issue of a lot of players Missouri they're talking about racial equality inequality in this country. Police brutality in this country now you know a lot president trump percent in a lot of critics of the players who are protesting Hussein. Wait a sec you see this particularly lot of pundits on cable news and waiters that. These are players are making millions and million dollars no they should not be protesting you know what are they talking about they have nothing to complain about race. So question here to throw here is does money negate the experience of oppression. Did you could still be rich and still be. Experience is that it is you thinks that stills very xenophobia in December. I want total entity here prepare what to address this this notion also that we've seen obviously players of color they Stiller called Ingrid they still have this legislation to carry on without your dressing that. Yeah absolutely you can still happen million dollars used to be a billion dollars but you can still experience racism money does not on that excludes you from having races or have a discrimination towards you. Money doesn't exclude you from having people taunts you and critically EU and frank keep you marginalize. Money actually only make more people say that you should not speak up rank which is really what Kelly enmity which eluding to is a conversation as about that social injustice police and deaths as police brutality. And it does have a right to discuss it in the ways that they choose to feel free to do it because the First Amendment allows that. So for those individuals who are crying foul because of patriotism is going to suspect the military vets. The military events actually allowed them to be taken need that are the First Amendment. Not quite hinting at how we become selective on who gets to use the First Amendment doesn't it's he's a First Amendment. And what we haven't talked about yet I'm so we will get to as a whole paid patriotism. The US department of fans that pay the NFL and are to have these. Military experiences in the beginning of the field this never happened preach about the night before it on the nine David the players actually were in the locker room. Didn't come out there is arguing the case to come out and yeah. Will say just off but I really quickly ending their heads and you can check back in the stomach and everything there has not one player that has outwardly say. You know this is about the American flag or this is about us protesting the military not one player or Jeannie or anyone has spent. I mean I think posted another hurting us popular singers like with that I just wanted to go on Sunday afternoon watch the game I don't want politics in my phone call I just limited the stadium have a beer popcorn whatever. But again it may not want to go back to this point and he should sports and politics really be separated when he should these two worlds be completely separate if you wanna go deal politics. Following me now. Go online read a political blog go to a political rally you know do something like that so again you know should the worlds of politics and. Ports be completely separate sports and politics have message bin they have direct correlation intersection referring to his fourth and at. Activists and has always had is into taxable would support floor at politics into the sports activism that that the roots. Those are ought to quit eight fawn exactly wrapped in its ten pounds yet he is our activism. President truck has made about politics. I've never seen a president attack this war and attacked a clear the way that he hacked by he inserting himself is now become polarized was interesting guys is that. It's amazing how those individuals. Feel the need to say how one should protest right feeling because I just SE puede yes politicize this he has politicizing the agency director not to mean do you feel like sports shouldn't be politicized like this that sports has never been put went Isiah that's sports and activism is always as intersections is beginning of time right. And we Pol Pot he had not politics not Islam partisanship. Is it now my patriotism is our but now president a sitting president a United States. Going on Twitter and condemning players. He is calling players outside chance that curry caught he has now politicize him and a president sits an Oval Office and since tweaked. To marginalize a player. That has become politics it wasn't politics annual pace of that we know so is that effects when it really gets Netflix is that Patrick should not politics be staying out of the sports. Yes it's like yeah it is activism but it but everybody has a right to express acted as an hibernation at what is your music. What is through film whether its through fashion people who do communicate messages in terms of how they field. I will say one thing that's interesting as that you know you kind of product that EM people look at sports is like a distraction right you know over time people are always. You know taken sports and taken in sports as a way to kind of escape you know what's going on in the world and I think lets me be a little typical here in this situation. Is that now the athletes are taking this action into their own hands and they're saying. Hey here's this issue and while it may be a silent protest even if you know what's going on and then you and it has become a little bit politicized. You know there's there's kind of no hiding from the conversation right because if it here sitting down and watching an app on Sunday. You're more interested and is is my team that can out of the locker room and are they going to be standing gonna National Anthem. And you're not paying attention nationally since fairly the sport itself minute distraction from those things because now those things are in the four act. Even when you're watching sports. Tell you raise and they really intrigues of me knows that trend this many players were taking a knee. Prior to president trot make in a statement that he made in Alabama there were no teen sitting by. A locker it was now has five yen headed teams going to the locker and the Steelers the titans that was out of you know an acknowledgment of time statements they were staying out of the locker and so that the players on the team could respond to the National Anthem how they want it to without worrying about people saying. Oh this person sat this placements that. You've been out with a whole conversations IMAX he happy that he has elevate the way that he has. Because now we're players feel more comfortable and take any now they have more cover. Right about that individuals are afraid to lose endorsement deals and vigils were afraid of the fans go away but there's no way you can penalize half the team right there's no way brands can now start taking my endorsement because then that would trigger other aspects an interesting way. President truck has elevate his conversation somewhat in a positive way now because obligation to push through some even more difficult not pursue the racial injustice. And the police and that's his ankles against black and Brian individually everything that's. But now we half that now counter patriotism. Rank an American flag and military. Now we can't had to get that out of the conversation wouldn't give back to but the real con tactic was hiring. But allows us to have sews like this or we can talk about this happened and there are rules you'll see what happens Sunday I think globalism instinct to see what manifest itself are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.