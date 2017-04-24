What to expect in Trump's final week before his 100-day mark ABC News' Amna Nawaz and Shushannah Walshe discuss Trump's 100 days and polls that show his approval rating at a new low.

New poll shows 96 percent of Trump supporters stand by their vote George Stephanopoulos reports on the new ABC News/Washington Post poll as President Trump closes in on his first 100 days in office.

Trump approaches first 100 days with mixed poll numbers Trump supporters are still fully on board with him, according to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll, but 56 percent of Americans say the president has not accomplished much so far.