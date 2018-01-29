Transcript for Rep. Schiff reacts to vote releasing Nunes memo

I think we have. Across state yet deeply regrettable line in this committee where for the first time in the ten years or so that I've been on the committee. There was a vote to politicize the and potentially compromise a sources and methods we raced of course the transparently political objective behind us which is. To allow the majority to set a certain narrative for a week or so before they released. A full statement of the facts from the minority. But nonetheless this is where we are. We have votes today to. Politicize the intelligence process. To prohibit the FBI and the Department of Justice from expressing their concerns to our committee. And to the house. And to selectively release to the public only the majority's distorted memo without. The full facts today this committee voted to put the president's personal interest. Perhaps their own political interest above the national interest. And denying themselves. Even the ability to hear from the department and the FBI. And that is I think a deeply regrettable state of affairs. But it does show how in my view when you have a deeply flawed person in the Oval Office. That flaw can in fact the whole of government and a tape today. Tragically infected our committee.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.