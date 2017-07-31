Transcript for The remarkable story of combat medic awarded Medal of Honor

Jim Moore has raised in Bangor Michigan. His father built their house from scratch. And worked forty years at a piano factory. Jim's dad taught him as simple. But powerful lesson. Never do anything halfway always. Do your best. In August of 1968. Jim was drafted into the army. Within six months he was trained. As a medic. And arrived. In Vietnam. Right away G import all of himself into his duties treating the sick. And the wounded. Before long all his fellow soldiers called him doc. On May thirteenth 1969. Less than three months after he arrived. Jim was one of 89 men in Charlie company to embark on a mission to secure a transportation. Route. Near nine year old. As Jim and his men jumped out of the Heller captain it quickly became clear that they were surrounded by. Enemy troops within minutes two choppers were shot down. And one of his men. Was badly wounded in the middle an open field. Jim did not hesitate. He blazed through 100 meters of them enemy fire. To carry the wounded. And the soldier. To safety but this was only the first of many heroic deeds. Jim would perform over the next 48 hours. After attending to the first wounded soldier. GM join day mission to advance towards the enemy. And advance they did before long they were ambushed. Again he ran into danger to rescue his men. As she cared for two so accuse shrapnel. From a rocket propelled grenades slashed open the back of Jim's body. From head to foot. Yet that terrible wound didn't stop Jim from pulling those two men to safety. Nor did it stop him from answering the plea of another wounded comrade. And carrying him to safety a top. His own badly injured body as they turned it does nearly all of those who could. And really really had to. Make it back there were finally within. In night defensive position except. A one soldier. Whose lead Jim could not ignore again doc. Did not hesitate he crawled through a rice paddy stick. With steel rain. That means bullets all over the place as soldiers watched him they were sure. That was the last time. They would see duck they thought that was the end of their friend GM. But after several minutes past Jim emerged from the smoke and fire Carrington. Yet another soldier. He immediately they executed. Fixed and worked. But he got the wounds fixed. And lifted the soldier. To a medevac helicopter. His lieutenant ordered. Jim. To get him to get any say get in. But Jim refused he says you're going to need me here. As Jim. Now Hussein is I would have rather died on the battered field then no. Dead men died because they did none have. A medic. Over the next 24 hours Jim fired at enemy soldiers. Suffered a bullet wound to his arm and continued to race into gunfire to save more and more who lives. And yet as night approached again. After nearly two days of no food no water and no rest. Jim volunteered. To hold. A blinking light in an open field. To signal. For a supply drop. He would not yield he would not rest he would not stop. And he would not flinch. In the face of sure death. And definite danger. Jim did what his father had taught him he gave it his all and then he just. Kept giving. In those 48 hours Jim rescued ten American soldiers. And tended to countless. Other news.

