Rep. Cummings asks Trump to soften talk about black communities

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) said Wednesday that he used his meeting at the White House with President Trump on prescription drug prices to also address the president's past rhetoric about black communities.
0:32 | 03/09/17

