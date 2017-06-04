Transcript for Rep. Devin Nunes steps away from Russia investigation amid ethics complaints

Than the one his warning about Russia for a long long time you're not gonna recuse yourself. After weeks of digging in and a number of ethics complaints it's not a better person and house representatives to do this investigation that me. DeVon known as is now removing himself from congressional investigations into Russia's meddling in the twin sixteen presidential election. New Nez is blaming politically motivated accusations from left wing activist groups. GOP leaders have been standing by noon as even though his ongoing participation raised. Questions of impartiality. Holding a mystery meeting at the white house with an unknown source that he has still never really ought to earn your obsession with who talked to whom and when. It's not the answer unit says he received information showing the trump teen was incidentally caught up in surveillance. The next day he showed that intelligence to the president instead of the bipartisan committee he runways. Ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee says he'd like to move forward it will ethnic allow us. To have a fresh start but house speaker Paul Ryan the man with the power over newness chairmanship was standing by him event and is standing by him now. I know he is eager to demonstrate to the ethics committee. That he has followed all proper guidelines and laws. In addition to numerous ethics complaints from various organizations. The senate and house ethics committees are now investigating and as for possibly obtaining un authorized classified material during that trip to the White House. In New York stepping promise ABC news.

