Rep. Issa calls appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel for Russia investigation a 'good choice'

More
"You want somebody who can hit the ground running," said Rep. Darrell Issa.
1:30 | 05/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Issa calls appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel for Russia investigation a 'good choice'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47474359,"title":"Rep. Issa calls appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel for Russia investigation a 'good choice'","duration":"1:30","description":"\"You want somebody who can hit the ground running,\" said Rep. Darrell Issa.","url":"/Politics/video/rep-issa-calls-appointment-robert-mueller-special-counsel-47474359","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.