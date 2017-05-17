-
Now Playing: Robert Mueller: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Rep. Issa calls appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel for Russia investigation a 'good choice'
-
Now Playing: Comparing this special counsel situation to ones in the past
-
Now Playing: Robert Mueller appointed special counsel to investigate Russia's interference in election
-
Now Playing: Special counsel appointed to lead Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: What you need to know today on the Comey memo fallout
-
Now Playing: What is obstruction of justice?
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump reportedly asked James Comey to drop Flynn investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump delivers commencement address at US Coast Guard Academy
-
Now Playing: Senator Tammy Duckworth speaks out on report of Trump leaking classified information to Russia
-
Now Playing: Trump tells Coast Guard graduates to 'put your head down and fight'
-
Now Playing: Ryan wants to 'follow the facts' on Comey memo
-
Now Playing: White House tries to recover from self-inflicted wounds
-
Now Playing: Trump prepares for foreign trip amid reported Comey, intelligence leaks
-
Now Playing: White House faces fallout on reported Comey memo
-
Now Playing: Rep. Adam Schiff reacts to reported Comey memo
-
Now Playing: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation: Source
-
Now Playing: Trump asked Comey 'I hope you can let this go': Source
-
Now Playing: Despite sharp differences, Trump and Erdogan clasp hands after cozy meeting
-
Now Playing: Congressman Al Green makes case to impeach Trump