Rep. Jason Chaffetz and Rep. Trey Gowdy discuss their March Madness picks

I there. The March Madness on Capitol Hill abcnews.com. And it FaceBook live in conjunction with ESPN colleague Andy Katz. Throughout the day we're joined by two luminaries of the House of Representatives numbers of decency that it's not treatment Goudie. Of South Carolina we should point out this bracket belongs to congress which tickets. Congress again how did you tell us why it's wrong and just about every spot I want you yeah. About first let them to think that so politically at least where you put it I meekly. Again stock outlast dominate the loss of one game to be where you read my alma mater. I think they're gonna roll through I think yours and it's tougher than they always have recognition of do an exceptionally well. Ordinary differential the Baylor you know so you we'll proceed Mary's and he joins us now. Now moving on from that broken up for that very different tilted his his school of choice Baylor but from there I don't think there. Yet and upsetting the upper left there with Wilmington Virginia that bears got a sheet music. But he defended. Notices that it is smallpox gets all hot dog now there's going to be ups and it's and for whatever reason I like though Coca. Altos lineup. Well you've missed your first steps detectives Wisconsin's tougher conference. Virginia is gonna win matters you're wrong Florida good Aniston used as if you Bender you're good do. There's going to be that in our operate. Coach drew I hate saying that. Went to buy or hold but I'm about to get a hotel stay South Carolina yes South Carolina will be mark South Carolina would be. Do literally beat South Carolina I have to do that you you understand I have to win. Whoever becomes a part of the I don't believe it I don't think you can do with nuclear event winning. You know I'd bet on it yeah. I know I just telkom park today times are you think at that list and will do our. Politics is local bars. Or is a good health care bill that we're doing it. Cool what was going to be. You organs missing leaders birds look and believe weight later. You don't have. Used on the unit changes. Here. Beijing's line Kentucky yeah. They're not there yet it is yeah. See you don't expect. Dressed as I write this at the it's going to be rule verses Kentucky here. Who would be. What do you say. Bill is here I can't point that problem out. But they still think they're gonna win that game and I say god does not hurt. Not it's gonna go here and they get the target is India here. He in August and call it at UCLA. Perennial powerhouse Kiki did back in the day the only but then again I think he actually pulls off. And KU is the net. Got to go with him but he say yeah. Lisa you have yeah you gotta do right here. Vs. Relatively seamless yeah it's. One that way takes Oman and nobody can read the prosecutor. Little thing winning here in town got Kentucky. Coming out of there are going to be honest and RD annual bull do. Beating Euro zone. And even though on friends and she never speak to me you know they do to win at all I'm gonna mister Brooks. Do you always look at all to all the way RA UK UK I I I appreciate the Kansas lead counsel of the prince and love them here. Princeton early only a note saying absolutely like the black you know yes on the llama like with the case will appreciate the spray it right. Wow. I wanna talk congress Goudie about South Carolina and as a special war yours South Carolina and hosting right near Greenville. This is big for the state of South Carolina band for a long time. Nancy doubly competition how big is this in your district. It's incredible on governor Haley deserves a lot of credit but Frank Moore deserves credit for getting us in the term but there's an argument be made we should've been in last year fixer accuse over Ross. Look at the embassy in Greenville, South Carolina it is one of the best kept secrets in the entire country Jason's been there. Outlive their my whole life they're going to put only fantastic pond within the tournament. People are gonna lot of offering more observes Tom McBride and it's still look at stay out of out problems and there is the won't get a little better help. They may make it further view blank. Get to that point. It's removed from Greensboro because of these two becomes the suck when that are flag comes down. The fact that moves from one Carolina and other what was you reaction to seeing that. Great for South Carolina sort conference's North Carolina politics and sports don't always mix well it's not my position to O people in North Carolina are stuck on state politics not do their job. South Carolina. Should have been posting in C go way events other than college World Series regionals. A long time ago on it took governor haley's actions and our legislature I'm glad they did it they should have done it sooner but. South Carolina desert South Carolina in collegiate sports. Clubs is an actual check. South Carolina's baseball teams are perennial top boxing game and we should be hosting NCAA men's apparel. At that point in Salt Lake City which is opposed. It will always be known as one of the greatest sights for the final four ever when it was since I mean missed the union's state. Magic and bird so what does it mean what what do college athletics meet in the city tell. Look me in Utah we don't have Major League Baseball we don't have an NFL team everything's focused on on. Collegiate sports and we have Utah Jazz we love them but we got a rich basketball tradition we didn't have. The University of Utah or BYU make it in the tournament this year but. We got a lot of good players that come out of Utah I would surprise lot of people. And that liberate you to actually meet on its deck the desperate. Kudos to you congressman Downey for going against her home state we've had a lot of homers he's shocked to know it helped me get a job. How many record is filled theaters last year in congress it was a good thing I have good credit. Want to talk about the women's the women's title as well and those of your favorite teams are highly seeded air can anyone get passed on yeah really. I think South Carolina could have let Atlanta coach is injured she's not playing and done NCAA selection committee. I guess Anchorage was booked so they decided to send notes to Californians dead dawn Staley is a phenomenal coach and recruiter is going to be tough to overcome Atlantic coast. Baylor can be. UConn. They played really competitively. Act you've gone by Kimball he's won two national championships she's got a really really good today. I think Taylor can be UConn I hope they have a chance. What do you think it would decide on that you've got the power house. I've honestly never watched humans. It's gonna that there don't have a cop that you don't want you to help that the economy is the dominant army units but he doesn't watch the women's basketball you know that their dominant. And no light. And this is we best other represents about this that this is a billion dollar of them if you will mean. Hand right now we're at a point where they're getting constant attempts wouldn't think the chances are that there should be any extra. Compensation. Or any of these college. On us probably over my pay grade they do make a ton of money some of these kids come from incredibly tough backgrounds where books and and situation. And a little site in. Maybe had been knocked on things courier says he was supportable of college athletes being baited. Spurrier used to coach my beloved game cock zoologist at what. He says. Ali you look at it when these universities lately I've I've back today it was a place kicker at BYU. And I got my education and hopefully most of those players playing these games to recognize they get a world class education the last than the rest of the lifetime. Don't pass that at this for the glory of the game. The ones I think we admire the most the Duvall and other great athletes but they're also agreed student athletes and Nelson give back to their communities. We ask a lot of these young kids and they do generate a lot of lot of dollars. But they also get some huge advantages in terms of you know a world class that case and I hope they take it to look him. I'd be missed and that's where you although Edwards passed this past. What does it what did he mean to BYU because you know he Lavelle Edwards is there for decades and and myself included he touched. Literally thousands of kids and humbled them lie in. There are few iconic people and everybody's life to relieve you aspire to when you look to. As a young late teenager. You know trying to find my way from. Being a boy to be in a man you learn things you learn things sports even place kicking. That last the lifetime. And violent words that cloning human beings. Oh. Congressman decency it's great county you guys can make sense of what's that they're here at all you could help right there. But yeah are you needed the jayhawks. It's probably rusty doctor Lugo must got the front we write your thank you gentlemen really appreciate it. That's all for now back as the afternoon goes on for any pats on recline. You want to hear anything back on March Madness on capitol.

