Transcript for Rep. Jimmy Panetta on his March Madness picks

Welcome back to March Madness on Capitol Hill for abc.com and yes yen as well I'm Rick Klein from ABC Andy Katz from ESPN we're joined now by. Congressman Jimmy fanatic Democrat from California brand it's in the United States congress a welcome and thank you. Guess appears doctored picture with the right exactly this athlete I've been indoctrinated enough yeah. Mines and let justice I can handle this I think we'll little bit of a break from consulate and talk talk us through your picks are not a lot of California teams in this. In the field this. But no one in his district she did this play tonight we'll find out tonight hopefully they can get to the 64 but then they got a tough opponent. And Kansas as we all know you have to pick and Louise against. US central of course of course he added you that get him there but you know with Kansas. Even though they lost to TCU I think there's still that never finished sixteen V pistols never happened in the sixteenth CB to one but at some point some point at some point but I this tournament and we'll see it was worried parents would at least even though. For program like UC Davis just getting the answer which but let's look when you saw them win the semifinal game to get that championship. There are regional championship. What it yet that was big that was big they were going nuts and and they pulled it out. I think he played Irvine Irvine. Irvine I mean to have a win like that in and you don't want this given the opportunity of davis' you know going to Fresno. Davis' kind of minute and in an area where there's not much around the area at a couple bars and good to great school like you know when when a team like this comes any kids to school gives a community hope. And something to watch and some may go after it's a big deal. So so talk to us about your final four would you advancing at their Kansas here it is reasonable to run and just makes a little bit of Ron what you know that I go I gotta take a Louisville. I think pitino's past his ticket pillows and I think organized you know knowing of these basic basically able to get them focused get into the final four. Down here the toughest call I had a I'm Arkansas fan to be honestly yeah and that's exactly 94 back at you really wanna know that. I was born here in Washington DC yeah emirates can think. Back when they were the team of the eighties they had an offensive line known as the I'll pay you go and sell as a kid is now that's so I've always liked the razorbacks and so obviously likened them back in 94 when Nolan Richardson bay yeah rejected it we've Rodham through. So I do have them beating north and of course the connection there with President Clinton well fish that ignited a war of words or Arkansas that's correct that's correct but I haven't. Beat North Carolina going out and win there. But then I have you know I have been going to do about to write about here and then actually. Get down here is for an more important I think we're all everybody's hoping to see that UCLA Kentucky matchup and I think UCLA reminds me. Of the 94 Arkansas hawks they gotta pace that I don't think people can keep up when I got that forty minutes of hell type of attitude. Richardson Turkey the end guards aren't stand stiff at the top they're moving around the run and the gun and you know when they got some great players on their team from leaf two balls. You know. K he would need to boo you know so I think I think they're going to be all right not to be focused on shoe contracts to going to be focusing on and a focus on good to look at exactly this election is going on a regular guy you ceiling. UCLA coming out of that he's feeling and now that region up here I think obviously I think you got you know one Q and you can be safe. In the Gonzaga Arizona. Arizona's plan tough right now although they only won by the real or in the championship tactful to European trip I have them the guns on I think. You know the coaching in saga you know he's been hurtful career he has been saga. Went to Santa Clara lost electro zydeco jazz went to WC clo exact also extra mile route you're seeing me exactly so I have seniors losing in the first after. Obviously there is that if it exactly so but I got Arizona. Down here and west bracket. And then up the east you know once again I think you can be saved Villanova and duke. Going to the championship. You. Last there I think you know I think what you you can't go wrong with. They are that he's probably couldn't race of the season they're good and turn it. And coach K is able to leave them direct them and get their players' heads straight. In the game and focus and I think we'll be able to do that as well cards is that duke. Arizona you steal away. Louisville gas and so from The Herald. Look I I think Arizona the way there plant beats duke. Here I think UCLA beats little. UCLA Arizona. Pac twelve championship UCLA takes. Notes and Arizona. And the last time what was outlets was 95 in Seattle you can go. And we they'd be. The what are exactly. Yeah this is inadequate access so I'm curious what this is what this is like on on the Florida house people talking about the tournament as you got. 65 teams out there in the sixties if these were the sixties are hitting 66 right now. Andrew everyone's from the district writes it will represent all of these people go to places that Democrats will at least is how people talk about the buzz on the floor of the house look. It's great to turn events like news events like this to get congressman talk. I don't dead serious and if you bet they are not only am house panel in opposite side two roommates. One from New York went from the actors you were talking congress members. We're talking about it. Ice tomorrow night. We're jointly by parts in a freshman class. Final four keep me on March Madness TV viewing at someone's apartment. It brings us together not only keeps us talking starts to develop that chemistry that we need here in Washington DC. And hope we get to compromise when you add to that point how critical is it that you know. The school coaches maybe in your district. Look it's always important that you know you know the schools your district you know for me it's. We're junior Community Colleges that are there in the two colleges UC Santa Cruz CSU NV that for an important that is exactly. We Janice likes in the otters. Does what we're concerned with Alan on the West Coast and that's that's fine. But but the fact is is that you know you know as well as I'd like it's getting what you are. You go through loyalties you go here part and that's one reason like UCL. Part part winds and is out oh overall asylum. I saw it just curious you can come in with a name I'm just curious what it's like that you would he be it what would you not only on sun anymore. Is that this is there a point where that happens as a lot of folks in Washington on the like. While watching us because no all right coming in new freshman new energy real Leon Panetta was if you like. Look at some immediately trauma shoreline all right second of all. I'm proud to have real and that mind that he's made it easier to have a politician as a pot there's no doubt about that. But third it's also something like I said I've grown up with I know how to get past it. I know that it's not about him it's about me that's what we are racing Carmel valley California we were Carmel Valley kids not beltway kids we had our own identities that's what I'm doing with. My wife and I are doing with our two daughters here India they're going to be known series Kia not Jimmy's case. Threw me out here in Washington DC I know what it takes it takes basically being able to do the work. Get it done develop that respect but most importantly adds I learned from my father it's about relationships. He got along with Democrats to go along with Republicans that's how they were able to get things done back in the ninety's that's how liable to get things done coming up here he's next year's. And up and win this flooding as we have some perspective this is exactly the way the exact congressman Jamie banana. From California thanks much for being patronized. Appreciated the city of human rights and we're back with more as the afternoon goes on you can follow us at reclined at ESP NB. Will be back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.