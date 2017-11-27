Transcript for Rep. John Conyers gives up judiciary post amid sex harassment probe

Congressman John Conyers. He stepped down from his judiciary committee role after it was revealed that his office paid a $27,000 harassment case. House leader Nancy Pelosi is taking heat. We are strengthened by due process. Just because someone is accused. And -- was it one accusation? Sit two? I think there has to be -- John Conyers is an icon in our country. He's done a great deal to protect women. The violence against women act. That the right wing is now quoting me for his work on that. He did great work on that. The question is, can you separate. What he's accused of is -- uh -- she said that the young lady said she was fired because she refused his sexual advances. So he paid her off. He paid her off. He denies that that's the case. As he has denied with everything. Is she wrong? Should we -- should we make sure? It's so ironic that he is -- the one of the architects of the policy of violence against women act in 1994. It's a very tricky business. You had teddy Kennedy, who voted all women's issues. Then was accused of abandoning that girl in chappaquiddick. You have John Kennedy, who also voted for women's issues. He was -- obviously, you couldn't keep his papts up, the guy. You have Bill Clinton, another harasser, allegedly, who also voted in women's interests. It's pathetic and sad. It goes Meghan's point from last segment. There can be somebody who is a good person who you love and who has done good things. It doesn't mean they haven't done these things as well. We have to call them out. Should they lose their job? More importantly, is Nancy Pelosi not correct when se says, listen, we do have to do due process? Is that something that -- I completely agree with that. The due process. But he paid out. $27,000 of taxpayer money in a settlement, which he has acknowledged. I don't want my money going to that. The taxpayer dollars. It's not that that can't have done good things in the world. Now is not the time to recognize the good things. We have been recognizing those for 60 years while these women were silenced. Not silenced. Because two people make a settlement. Two people make a set ltment. There are a lot of people that haven't made settlements. I'm just say people too quiet, intimidated, risked things. Right now is the voice. So what do we do? How do we avoid hearing something, jumping to a conclusion, and destroying -- throwing the baby out with the bath water? Did you just raise your hand? By all means. I was going say that I think it has the to be on both sides. I agree. Because what we have the white house is an alleged predator. After Anita hill, we got Clarence Thomas. For life in the supreme court. So the downside is too difficult to deal with. So, if you're going to not want Donald Trump and Clarence Thomas, you can't have the others on the other side. That's how I see it. It's too big a risk for the other side. For our side. I'll agree with you. I think Democrats going forward in the future this is the wrong messaging, especially coming from Nancy Pelosi at this time. There's such a sensitivity. You're talking about $27,000 of taxpayer -- our money. All our money going to somebody for that. I agree with you. We have to be equal opportunists on all of this. But the question remains, is she incorrect saying we have to deal with due process? No, I agree with her on that. It was the rest of it, listen, he's an icon. Well, but I'm sorry. He is an icon. So is -- Hold on. What she's saying is, listen, yeah, we gotta take care of this. But I want to make sure we do this with due process. Because we don't know what this came from or how it came. A lot of Republicans are saying they want Roy Moore to have due process. I said that last week. Because I do believe that you have to have due process. Because otherwise, we're all screwed. But there is no smoking gun in these cases. This is not a criminal investigation. You at least want somebody to -- It's the court of public opinion. The court of public opinion not the court to listen to. Because the court of public opinion is divided politically. It's divided sexually. It's divide on so many levels that law, I know. The law is all we have. We'll be right back.

