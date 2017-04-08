Transcript for Rep. Maxine Waters on Russia probe, White House leaks

Being a resident of California, I appreciate everything that you have done for the community there. Thank you very much. I don't want to take the time on how great I am. Reclaiming my time. Several times -- Reclaiming my time. Mr. Chairman I thought when you read the rules you acknowledged I shouldn't be interrupted and that I would have the opportunity -- Reclaiming my time. What he failed to tell you was when you're on my time, I can reclaim it. You know what, I'm going to use that line. When you girls won't shut up. Maxine waters. Okay. Ever been interrupted. She went viral this week for shutting down treasury secretary Steve mnuchin and of course she's here to tell us that because you all saw her. You know what, we're going to talk about that later because we're keeping you here for a while. What I want to ask you is you have been calling for Donald Trump's impeachment since the get-go because you saw how it was going and so did we I have to say. I'm wondering with the grand jury, do you think we're getting closer? What do you think? Absolutely. I did start very early. As a matter of fact, I watched him during the campaign, and I've never seen anything like it before in my life. Right. Not only did he mock and mimic a disabled journalist, not only did he talk about grabbing women by their private parts, but he stalked Hillary in her face, called her crooked, called his colleagues names, little Rubio, on and on. Insulted John McCain. Insulted John McCain. I've never seen an adult mature man or woman talk to anyone like that and especially if you're running for the president of the United States of America. So I knew that he should not be president. Yeah. And was shocked when he became president. And so not only -- I became an alcoholic that night. I was drinking. You were shocked. Not only did I believe that he should not be president because he had no good values et cetera, I took a look at the people around him, his allies and remember, I dubbed them the Kremlin clan because they were all connected to Russia or to the Ukraine or they were involved in some way with oil and connected with oil in Russia. Why are all these people with the same interest in one administration allies around this president. I would love to ask you that congresswoman aunty. Is there a smoking gun for you? What do you think is the connection between the trump administration and Russia and Putin? Well, here's what I believe. I believe that Putin really wants to get the sanctions lifted. So that he can drill into the arctic. I think there are trillions of dollars involved with this and I think this president made him believe he could do it. And so they certainly didn't want Hillary because Hillary was, of course, on to Putin. Did not like his tactics and the way that he, you know, basically ruled his country. And so it was important for them to get trump elected to office and it was important for them to get the commitment from him. Now if you take a look at what's happened with the sanctions bill we have passed, Putin is upset. He thought this president could get that done. Why would he think that? Because he told him that. Why would he tell him that unless Putin had something on him? I don't know. But don't forget this man will say anything any time, he's a liar and he will say whatever he needs to say. I know. You say that vice president pence is already planning his inauguration. Is that a joke? It was a joke. What I wanted to do was needle them a little bit. Do you think pence will be better than trump? No. When we finish with trump we have to get Putin. Putin or pence. Pence. We'll get two for one. Congresswoman, trump supporters are not focused on Russia. They feel like let the investigators do their work. They're focused on our jobs in the economy. That arena, the Dow hitting an all time high, record numbers. Are you willing to give him credit that he's making progress? Absolutely not. Why though? Why? Why? I think that too much credit is given to presidents about how the markets are working and I really don't think that he's done anything that he can take credit for. And so I don't believe that he has had any initiatives, he's had any legislation. He's not been involved in public policy. He doesn't know really what's going on on Wall Street. I don't give him any credit. What about deregulating the economy and some job promotion he's done around the country, if you talk about coal jobs? You don't think that's related? Abs hewittly not. He's not created any substantive number of jobs. He's made the people believe he is going to bring back the coal industry. It is not going to happen. At what point do you think his supporters will figure that out? You have to determine why they stick with him. They stick with him not because they think he is going to change government as such. I think they stick with him because he has made them believe that somebody else is responsible for their problems, for these small towns and these areas where the stores have closed down, the jobs have left, it is those people over there, I'm going to build a wall, I'm going to keep those people out. They're the cause of your problem, they're getting something for nothing. It's not you, and they believe that. I think people are just really tired of government in general and the inefficiency of government. I want to talk about the leaks. A steady stream out of the white house and intelligence agencies. The attorney general Jeff sessions just delivered a brief briefing cracking down on this. We have to be bothered by these confidential conversations he had with Mexico and Australia that were just illegally leaked to the Washington post. There's a lot of Democrats disturbed by the this because it threatens our national security. Are you disturbed by it? No, not at all. I'm so glad they're telling us what's going on. We don't need to hear these conversations. They're confidential. I need to hear these conversations. I need to hear -- Unfortunately this is his problem. He is in a white house where he's got people working for him that don't like what he's doing and they're trying to tell the American public something. Whistle blowers. Not leakers. Whistle blowers. He cannot have a candid conversation with the leader of another country. Mexico is not going to want to have a conversation with us anymore because it could get leaked. Countries are not going to want to get on the phone with the leader of the free world. Let me tell you something. Mexico is glad to have it leaked. He tried to convince the president that somehow he should not be talking about the fact that they're not going to fund this wall. And he's trying to convince him to go along with him to do harm to his country. Isn't it good his supporters hear that? They have been believing all the lies about building the wall. Now they know he's lying. Now they know the American taxpayer is going to happen. If this leak can happen for this president, that means it could happen for any president and other countries will say you know what, the United States of America as a whole is not a secure place. No. You have people from Obama's administration saying I would go crazy if there were happening. Very dangerous. The leadership starts at the top and it is this president, it is this president that his own people have not confidence in. They're undermining him because they want to see him stop, they want us to do something, not every president would be treated this way. This man has no values. He lies. They know it. And he's the danger and they want us to do something about it. I hear you but it's a scary thing to try to undermine the president because you don't like his policy, don't trust him and risk undermining the entire country in the process. Not undermining the country. We have more with Maxine.

