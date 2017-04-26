Transcript for Rep. Pramila Jayapal applauds injunction blocking part of sanctuary cities executive order

I mean he's married or is your joined with me is congressman Jack all freshman Democrat from Washington State. Let's start out with the latest news on what happened yesterday as San Francisco federal circuit judge. Giving yet another legal blow to the trump administration. Announcing that they are gonna block any attempt by the president of time withhold funding from Sanctuary Cities and this is an issue that your district has been very involved with so let's look certain to get. The sanctuaries it. Well there's no. Definitive definition for century city it's one of the problems but generally when people say Sanctuary City what they're talking about. Is policies that separate local law enforcement. And public safety from federal immigration enforcement so a policy like for example in Seattle but I was part of helping to pass in 2003. That says we're not gonna ask people about their immigration status when they come in to seek city services cops local cops are not gonna ask about immigration status. Because it's really important that we provide trust for people to come forward and work with local cops. In the detention centers we're not gonna hold people and pay the cost of that entertainers called an immigration container. If it beyond the time that. That the feds would pay for and without notification so those are what generally comprising tours to meet so limiting involvement in. Current immigration enforcement correct and really suffering the two because it presents estimates civil system. Public safety law enforcement is a criminal justice system. Separating its use saying local cops take care of our communities make a safe. Federal immigration authorities enforce immigration law so the president signed this executive order involving funding. Federal funding for injuries to ease what's your reaction now the judges who asked what we're thrilled. I'm not surprised because we've been saying for months. That it is unconstitutional and unlawful. For the federal government to try and with. Hold funding for Sanctuary Cities. That's exactly what judge -- that and in you know he was very clear. He said not only is this an overreach and on the part of the present in the administration through these executive orders. They cannot deny funding to cities. He also said that if they were to somehow try to change the policies they would actually need to go through. A process where cities and counties could weigh in on those new grant programs so. This is. Once again saying to the president what he read the constitution and understand the laws and make sure that before you put these executive orders you understand what you're talking about. So if this executive order have been able to stand at this judge hadn't taken this action yesterday won with resentment. For your constituents they would've been a huge blow in the sense that. If it was a Willy Nilly we're gonna withhold money could have been anywhere from tens of millions of dollars to hundreds of millions of dollars depending on what programs. They chose to withhold. And part of the when we pass these policies before we've looked very carefully. At the col wood in the law. And we don't believe that than the vast majority of the century city policies. Violate that law and that's sort of what than what the judge was saying is not only is that law not violated but it's unconstitutional. For the federal government to try to withhold. Money for public safety grants for example or education grants when it has nothing to do with any of those things the other thing I think that's important in this cases. It really says that the power. For spending is vested with congress. Not with the president so they can't decide that they're going to fund or not fun something win that is actually a congressional well. And want to get your thoughts on the president's action because Pallet not surprisingly. That none too pleased with this rule in on Twitter blasting the ninth circuit calling the ruling ridiculous saying eat we'll see you in court. Look this is what the president did with Muslim band one point oh it's what you did with Muslim and 2.0. He needs to understand the constitution of the United States of America that's the document he swore to protect and uphold he should have respect. For the judicial branch it is not under his control it is a separate branch of government and he niece understand that he Meester is respect both that. And congressional authority around spending. All of these rulings that we're talking about one way or another have to do with immigration yourself aren't immigrants more probably what do you make of the president's immigration policy would year. Personal story made it impossible. Under this administers you know I came. There when I was sixteen years old I myself. And my parents had about 5000 dollars in their bank accounts they used all of it to send me here. There's still in Indiana because of our broken immigration system I've never been able to bring them here. And I think about the fact that I get to serve here's the first Indian American woman in the House of Representatives. I think about the incredible honor of that and the diversity that our perspectives bring. And how much immigrants and immigration. Has done have done for this country. So for the president to sort of vilify and other rise people and constantly. Try to naked scene as of immigrants are the cause of all the problems when in fact our country has been built. By immigrants willing and unwilling those who were brought over on slave ships and those of us come for opportunity. And new but he in this country and western native American is very distance from that history so he needs to understand that. We are all a part of this country where part of what makes this country great. And we contribute economically our families are part of the communities. If we were to pass comprehensive immigration reform we would put one point five trillion dollars into the US economy because people would come out of the shadows. They'd buy houses if he cares about this economy if he cares about this country in the values of this country. He would actually move forward immigration reform instead of trying to vilify immigrants and make it somehow seem as it were other. Or as if we don't belong here. Ari freshman Democrat Ellen in here a couple of months again so far of how this place operates. Well I'll say that I love this job it is an incredible honor everyone says they represent the best district but I actually. They do represent about it adios I. The seventh district is an amazing place of innovation and to be able to represent the values. Of innovation and really building a community together standing for opportunity for all. Isn't a huge honor and I do believe we're in a fight for the soul of our country right now. And I am so proud to be here every day fighting for things that I believe in and fighting for voices to be at the table that have and always. And at the table so let's get into one of those fights on the big fights right now health care yet administration making yet another pushed Republicans here to try and get. Their plan to repeal and replace obamacare. What are the chances are gonna get this done here are working on a new compromise well I saw some of the details of their suppose a new compromise. If they are going to cut essential health benefits that is maternity care that is hospital as they sent. If they're gonna cut preexisting conditions these are the things they're talking about cutting as part of their compromise bill. And then they have the temerity to say to the American people. That we want you to have this bad plan but by the way we're going to exempt ourselves that is one of the things that's on the table every now. I think I don't. I don't understand who they're working for they're certainly not working. For tens of millions of Americans across this country would lose their health care so I don't think that they're going to be able to pass this is. It if it seems like they haven't learned anything from the last debate. 17% of the American people approved of trump care. And what they should have done is gone back and sat down and figured out how they work with Democrats. On a couple of key areas but acknowledged that the Affordable Care Act. Has allowed for tens of millions of people across this country to have health care where they didn't before there are things we need to fix. But we can do that together not by repealing and this this plan is not once again not a health care plan in my book. Of course approaching the president's 100 day that part of the reason we're seeing this big renewed push some of these issues yet to sum up and one cent. The president respond days he has been able to do nothing that he promised. He has not been able to put forward a single jobs bill he keeps talking about a huge infrastructure package it's going to be big it's going to be big. We haven't seen anything he is not been able to move forward so that Americans actually get better health care. Which is what he said he was gonna do lower deductibles lower premiums were all enough by. That's not what he's proposed and his so called tax reform plan which really health care was a down payment on that I think you know he was proposing a trillion dollars in tax cuts. For the wealthy announcing today announcing it I mean this is. This is not making America agree this is really destroying the fundamental. Infrastructure and institutions of our country. That's what his budget does as well the skinny budget so I would say a big ask. Failing grade for the president. On actually being able to move this country forward and propose anything that he can even get his own party. To stand by this this is a president who has both chambers. Republicans control both chambers and yet he still has not been able to get. Anything done because Americans actually do understand on both sides of the that we need to move our country forward not backwards. And Jack up so much for joining they all of you. Do you follow us on FaceBook into it. If.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.