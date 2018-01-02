Rep. Schiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of classified memo

More
Republicans say the memo details alleged FBI wrongdoing.
1:42 | 02/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Schiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of classified memo
As the White House decided they will release a controversial GOP secret memo. Overnight the leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee treated there were matier real changes to the memo currently being reviewed by the White House's legal counsel. Making it different from the one the house committee voted along party lines to release the chairman and architect of the memo congressman Meehan as a spokesman. Responded saying the claim was simply a strange attempt to stop its release. And dismissed the changes as minor edits requested by the FBI and minority. The latest fight as the president's own hand picked FBI director. Publicly challenge the White House over the controversial four page memo which purports to show an abuse of authority by the FBI and Justice Department. In obtaining a warrant to spying on former trump campaign advisor Carter page suspected of being a Russian agent. Saying the bureau had been given only a limited chance to review the memo. And quote we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact of the memos accuracy. The FBI's public warning came only after director ray and deputy attorney general rod Rosen Stein. Met privately with chief of staff John Kelly at the White House Monday to urge to the memo remain classified that warning seemingly ignored. By Tuesday. As of Wednesday when asked by the media about his potential release. President in response to the honor I'm the president not confirming his plans. How the president could block the release of the memo bay aides tell as he favors transparency. And as Diane Erickson with the two minus in this today Serena Marshall in DC thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52761925,"title":"Rep. Schiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of classified memo","duration":"1:42","description":"Republicans say the memo details alleged FBI wrongdoing.","url":"/Politics/video/rep-schiff-nunes-gave-trump-secretly-altered-version-52761925","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.