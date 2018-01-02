Transcript for Rep. Schiff: Nunes gave Trump 'secretly altered' version of classified memo

As the White House decided they will release a controversial GOP secret memo. Overnight the leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee treated there were matier real changes to the memo currently being reviewed by the White House's legal counsel. Making it different from the one the house committee voted along party lines to release the chairman and architect of the memo congressman Meehan as a spokesman. Responded saying the claim was simply a strange attempt to stop its release. And dismissed the changes as minor edits requested by the FBI and minority. The latest fight as the president's own hand picked FBI director. Publicly challenge the White House over the controversial four page memo which purports to show an abuse of authority by the FBI and Justice Department. In obtaining a warrant to spying on former trump campaign advisor Carter page suspected of being a Russian agent. Saying the bureau had been given only a limited chance to review the memo. And quote we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact of the memos accuracy. The FBI's public warning came only after director ray and deputy attorney general rod Rosen Stein. Met privately with chief of staff John Kelly at the White House Monday to urge to the memo remain classified that warning seemingly ignored. By Tuesday. As of Wednesday when asked by the media about his potential release. President in response to the honor I'm the president not confirming his plans. How the president could block the release of the memo bay aides tell as he favors transparency. And as Diane Erickson with the two minus in this today Serena Marshall in DC thank you.

