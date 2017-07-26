Rep. Steve Scalise discharged from hospital 6 weeks after shooting

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was discharged from MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Tuesday, the hospital said in a statement today, nearly six weeks after he and three others were shot at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia.
0:22 | 07/26/17

Transcript for Rep. Steve Scalise discharged from hospital 6 weeks after shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

