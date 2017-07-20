Report: Trump says he would not have hired Sessions given recusal

President Donald Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe in a lengthy interview with The New York Times Wednesday.
1:57 | 07/20/17

Transcript for Report: Trump says he would not have hired Sessions given recusal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

