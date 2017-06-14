Transcript for Report: Trump being investigated by special counsel for obstruction of justice

And Syria while I have it was the president deals with tone the tenor in this country he's also dealing with a new headline breaking late today just as we came on. The Washington Post now reporting that Robert Mueller the special counsel. Could be investigating the president for possible obstruction of justice. Yet this report says that essentially president trump is now part of this investigation personally. That they are looking into. Possible obstruction of justice of course former FBI director James Connolly just recently testified. They he had told the president he was not personally part of the investigation that was under his tenure though. This now seems to have changed we did David just get a statement. From the president's legal team they are calling this a leak that is outrageous inexcusable. And illegal.

