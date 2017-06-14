-
Now Playing: Shockwaves sent through the halls of Congress after shooting
-
Now Playing: Report: Trump being investigated by special counsel for obstruction of justice
-
Now Playing: Alexandria residents say they called 911 after hearing gunshots
-
Now Playing: Politicians strike unifying note in wake of Virginia shooting
-
Now Playing: How two Washington Post reporters uncovered the Watergate scandal
-
Now Playing: GOP House leader among 5 injured at congressional baseball practice
-
Now Playing: Steve Scalise: Everything you need to know
-
Now Playing: Rep. Steve Scalise among those shot at Virginia park: Reports
-
Now Playing: Congressional Democrats announce lawsuit against Trump
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to Sessions' testimony, faces new lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions denies allegations of collusion with Russia
-
Now Playing: The Note: Sessions remains silent on Trump
-
Now Playing: Attorney General says accusations of collusion in Russia Investigation a 'detestable lie'
-
Now Playing: Trump ignores questions asking if Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller should be fired
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions testifies in front of Senate Intelligence Committee
-
Now Playing: Sen. McCain questions Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: Sen. Reed questions Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cornyn questions Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: Sen. Harris questions Jeff Sessions
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cotton questions Jeff Sessions