Transcript for Republican political consultant: Democrats got a lot of good ammo

Mr. Kathy and it's you are a supporter of president trump you were as well during. The latter part of the campaign I'm curious how you think the White House responds today see that the former FBI director. Flatly coming out and saying the president has lied and the White House has lied. Well I think there Democrats got a lot of good ammo to keep this battle going today. Who's telling the truth about factual events. Memos that need to be brought out and investigated so Groundhog Day welcome to the new movie this is gonna go on and on but. The trumps I've got something out of this Tuesday. And that is that director -- said I accepted the president's. Rationale. That he fired me because. He wanted to that he wanted me to drop the Michael Clinton investigation rather because he wanted to lift the clout of Russia. That was impaired his ability to lead the nation. And that's a pretty good argument why did Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon. Two. Liberate their country to so the country could go back about its business. Imagine for a moment that her radical thought that what if Donald Trump is telling the truth here. What if Donald Trump didn't collude with the Russians. James call me just told him he wasn't under investigation. Trump says tell the nation for heaven's sakes. Because I wanna be a successful president I don't want to have to navigate the Russia story when I know I didn't do anything wrong. For four years tell the nation. And then. Donald Trump who respects strength looks across a table and c.'s James cone. And he has questions about comb his ability to bring this investigation to a conclusion why. Because only seems to be a good man a moral man who wants to do the morally right thing. But also a man full of self doubt an inch for inspection who's worried about what he's feeling and thinking. A man who splits the baby so routinely that he's hasn't satisfied Democrats or Republicans in Washington. So he says okay you're going to let this investigation be politicized for years that's not going to work for for the country. And I think today you saw the evolution of a new argument. Why Donald Trump asked for Flynn. Investigation to be dropped and why he ultimately fired James cone. Mr. Harris hasn't not sure we saw why he thought the fling investigation should be dropped though what's your what's your rationale of that. Because the flu investigation. Would go on and on and again. He'd already cleared Flynn out of the White House somebody who had been his friend but who it obviously lied to the administration. Can't we for the good of the country. Donald Trump wanted to keep his campaign promises and I suspect for two reasons one. He actually thought the nation's on the edge of the precipice. And if we don't take some money and power away from a Washington establishment the country's gonna go over the edge. But more importantly the one thing Donald Trump does not have. And that money can't buy his respect. I respect as a leader. And he can't earned the American people's respect unless he can get things done as president. We've seen him trying to do that we've seen Steve Bannon as white board in the in the White House and he knows that he's he's telling us the truth. If this cloud isn't lifted the chances of Donald Trump achieving anything domestically Hurst live. Mr. meciar last year earlier points. If the president would like to prove. That you know he was telling the truth in these interactions where they bumped up against each other would you encourage him to release any tape that he has them. I would encourage the president to do everything he can do that is set this matters straight. The tapes are going to be problematic. Because James -- was very credible today. And James called me look like he was telling the truth about whether he the president asked him for a loyalty. Whether. Other things that he disagreed with the president factual or. And we know Donald Trump has eroded his own credibility. At times he is more of a salesman than a truth teller. And he tells us things I think the way he wishes they were not the way they are so releasing those tapes is going to be if they even exist. Is is going to be difficult for him but I do think the president needs to look the country in the and put this whole thing in context. Here's what happens. Jim Conley told me I wasn't under investigation. This is a phony story I didn't collude with the Russians. I want you to know that I wanna earn your respect by doing my job as president. Let's move this investigation to its conclusion as quickly as possible. Jim call me as a good guy but too weak to do that we've got Robert Mueller now who's going to do that we've got a new. Attorney general to do that let's get this done and move ahead. Mystic at the and a speaker Ryan came out at the conclusion rather during the hearing and spoke to reporters he took some questions. About some of the behaviors that it in which it looked like president trump was engage in some inappropriate behavior. An and I wonder you know the answer he gave there was that the president is is just needed that he's he doesn't know some of these things are inappropriate. Is that a fair response for almost a 150 days into his administration. Donald Trump is engaged in nothing but inappropriate behavior. That's how you got to the Oval Office. Donald Trump the good news is for American and for trumps of voter group who are supporting Donald Trump. Is they elected an outsider the bad news is they elected an outsider. And Donald Trump is not going to change. Because that is what got him elected look the Washington establishment wants everything to be done the way they've always done. And Donald Trump does not respect Washington's. Norms in traditional processes. He thinks business as usual has sunk the country so no I think we're going to continue to see. Donald Trump violate the process even if he learns. F Deanna thanks for your time today.

