Transcript for Republican Ron Estes wins Kansas special election

And I want to take it over to Kansas now. Because this is special action we talked about yesterday that I've really matters and a lot of people are watching very very closely with the republic indicated to state treasurer forest state treasurer. Who is running for thereupon as a Republican candidate for the congressional seat there. At an it was the first congressional race after the November election so had to back out. You know it apple is really interesting Ann and how mankind depends on who you ask on both sides are claiming victory obviously the Republican candidate Y. He was the Victor abate their elegance and secure that seat they did not lose a seat. And are another Republican will join the ranks and here in Washington on Capitol Hill. That's that Democrats an especially some progressive grassroots organizing groups that worked hard for the democratic candidate are also claiming victory. They're saying that this is normally a total. A total win for Republicans a total blowout it's a seat they're Republicans last November won by almost 30% and hear their public and can only won by about 7%. And so they air claiming victory. They are saying you know at 11 that struck me was Bernie Sanders. Said that while there progressives there might have lost that battle about had their hoping to win the war. And I think that that was then that the feeling out of that side kind of -- out you showed them a message and on the last. And its own again that in that what people are focusing now is political analyst securities dear focused on is that margin. Whether or not a twenty point swing. Says some saying could possibly say something about a greater national Trent. You know frankly I think we don't now it was wine it was it was one congressional race. It could it could say a lot it is really interest and it if if it is if it is. A part of the larger trend that some seats mice be able to swing 20%. Then there are a lot of Republicans that may be vulnerable that may be in trouble on it might really shell the power of grassroots progressive organizing on the last. But is it possible that that was a reaction to more local issues we know that that the former governors really and liked in that state. You know that's possible to you so I think that has a lot of people asking those questions I'm interested paying attention. But it's it's hard to know where exactly you can extrapolate larger trends from one race but nonetheless people will be looking. People will be looking will be looking and we know you're going to be following all those racist or Mary Alice park always it's pock thanks so much for making this time thanks. Thanks value for watching as well you remember you can always head over to abcnews.com. For more on all of those story. Thanks for watching stay right here for your latest live news for now I'm on an Abbas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.