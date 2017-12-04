Republican Ron Estes wins tight special election for US House seat

Republican Ron Estes has won the special election for the U.S. House seat in the 4th congressional district of Kansas, according to The Associated Press.
0:26 | 04/12/17

Transcript for Republican Ron Estes wins tight special election for US House seat

