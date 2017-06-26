Republican senators react to CBO analysis on health bill

More
The analysis is the first for the Better Care Reconciliation Act, a draft of which was updated Monday.
1:19 | 06/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Republican senators react to CBO analysis on health bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48292913,"title":"Republican senators react to CBO analysis on health bill","duration":"1:19","description":"The analysis is the first for the Better Care Reconciliation Act, a draft of which was updated Monday.","url":"/Politics/video/republican-senators-react-cbo-analysis-health-bill-48292913","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.