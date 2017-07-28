The 3 Republican senators who voted against 'skinny' Obamacare repeal

Senators Collins, McCain and Murkowski voted against the stripped-down version of an Obamacare repeal measure.
0:41 | 07/28/17

Transcript for The 3 Republican senators who voted against 'skinny' Obamacare repeal
Ms. Collins. Ms. Murkowski. The eyes are 49. The maize or 51. Motion is not agreed to new members not agree to. The struggle. Majority leader unanimous consent. Candidates are 1628. Returned ago. Your objection and without objection. So Mr. President this is. You know clearly a disappointing moment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

