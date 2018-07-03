Transcript for Retired Marine fighter pilot trying to flip Kentucky's 6th District

Hello and welcome to a special live stream edition of our powerhouse politics podcast on ABC news political director recline. Senior national correspondent. And our guest today and joining us right here in the studio is any McGrath the a democratic candidate for congress in Kentucky's six congressional district and if you don't know Amy's name yet you should Google it out but you probably have seen her already because her or initial video went viral. Because you were doing really cool things in fighter jets. Some iPod sales if it. Not bad but that the first female marine to fly in at eighteen in in combat which is pretty pretty cool and you do you in the video doing it but let's let's talk a little what got you into this race Wright has. This is your first time right for running for political office after a career in the military peak year potentially for Democrats of what got you eyes. Well to me it's about service to country. My whole life has been defined by service to my country and I just felt like today. We need better servant leaders and so that's essentially what got me administration and the election a 2016 I think changed a lot of us. And for somebody like me is a veteran. Who has served to a spot for my country. It definitely changed me it made me realize that we need better leaders on both sides of the aisle. And as somebody he's been a marine. That. How you how do you change things you step up to the plate. And you are the one that says hey put Meehan and that's that's essentially what I wanted to do I say pay him I need to run for office we need to be the change we want to see. You're a Democrat running in Kentucky a very heavily pro trump state. Andy Barr the incumbent there actually Mike Pence coming into campaign forum. It just this week so how do you overcome that and that nationally the Democratic Party is in a much different placing him talking in an instant speech bureaucrats and a lot more success but when you're associated with. National Democrats there seem to be a problem in recent decades Kentucky. Well yes and now am and I think you're also seeing that this week in and Texas a little bit as well but. In I would say a vote for trump was not a vote for the Republican establishment. It and people are in Kentucky and I think around the nation but particularly Kentucky they're they're tired of the establishment. Look establishment hasn't worked. It's not working for many people in Kentucky on both sides the democratic establishment and the Republicans and and and so. People are excited about new leaders and folks who come from all walk of life who didn't grow up within the establishment. People who have served their country not their political party that's really resonating. And that's what we see in Kentucky I think that's what you also see. And Texas this week. You're part of what's being called the pink week this rush of female can't that was across the country. That you think is do you simply the fact that count was elected and how the sort of resistance vote. How much you know it Beverly not a factor at just part of this kind of cultural moment that we're right. Little bit of both. Merry I mean I think of that as women we have sort of woken up a little bets. Man what the studies show is that you know am as women we get elected at the same rate as men. The reason why we have 19%. Women in places like congress. As because we don't rotten at the same rate as and I think one of the things were starting to realizes we have to stop and into the every. And we have to get in there because. Let's face it we need to be at the table. The dynamic changes this sort of learned also in the military you know the dynamic changes culturally. Not by. People telling you what to do from the outside but by having women rise within the ranks of the military to have appear who's a woman. A lot of times it's not really the man is just that. When there's no woman and every room there's a sort of group think. This is the best way to do it women you know are the best thing that did you on this these issues when they don't know if you just one moment in the room are. Perhaps more than one we could kind of throw the the proverbial BS flag on an and a lot of things and I think that's what we're starting to realize that some of it is a is is in May be that the sort of anti trump. Idea of we don't accept his behavior we don't accept him but some of it is hey we need we need to be players now. We need to getting here you mentioned how the election did play a role in New York Ron do you think had not been elected. Would you be here sitting talking dancing running it felt that you always thought about you know that massacre question I don't think that's. I think public service has always been in the heart of immune. Back back to idea. Now what I'd be running right now today for work for dot com you know making it. I think what he did was he. For good or bad he showed us that. Things are really broken in the house. And I mean that's why he he won so handily in in Kentucky again it was sort of an anti establishment. But he also showed us that you know that the time is now where where regular people need to stand up and be leaders. And that's that's essentially what you know that election taught me and I am not one to one. You mentioned establishment and the democratic establishment is an issue in your race and meeting in other races happy triple C. Not on board for your campaign are very involved in recruiting a democratic primary poll out viewers the mayor of Lexington. We saw. A bit of a rebuke to the triple C in Texas this in the results there their they're favored candidate. In advance to the run off but but it's gonna face the person that they try to and career of right now what's the what he what lesson do you draw from that the you'd think that the transcription eliciting. Or were saying that the that the though well funded sort of having the establishment backing it doesn't really help you and facts. You know on people are sort of tired of that they don't trust. The democratic national party you know many many Democrats and Kentucky don't. They're looking for somebody who's honest they're looking for somebody who serve the country are looking for somebody that they who has character and integrity and not necessarily looking for. The same all names OK you see the same. Old candidates who lost their last election by fourteen points the big city man the millionaire you know I mean. This isn't really resonating. In in rural Kentucky and com and and it's shipments you know we need to have people from all walks of life and to you know too many of the same types of people who continue to lose. Folks get back you know and and so I think. For this race for for the people of Kentucky. You know I want to be the candidate the brings in different type of experience a younger generation cares about public service. Some of the issues could I don't healthcare is want it. The leading issues driving to run again and Kentucky's becomes such in many was kind of microcosm of the fight for health care cronje country. We've seen any efforts at repeal and replace obamacare stalled over and over and over. Here in Washington how what makes you company you can change. What makes me confident that I can change the dynamic and well I think if we get enough people. And again this is about a sort of a new way of a new generation of leaders. We can change it enough people who actually want to go in and fix the system that we and this is when I go out and talk to folks in my district. You know it's. It's about electing somebody who in good faith. Wants to fix the system doesn't. Throw people off of health care which is what the Republican in common is doing for purely political reasons you know. Om and this is why I'm you know because I saw that in Kentucky before Karen. While not perfect. Here did a lot of good that we went from an over 20% uninsured rate in Kentucky to about 5%. Now it's not perfect and premiums are still rising in their still a lot of problems but. I am when I talked to folks are saying I want somebody that was the fix problems not make it worse you know and that that's sort of resonates now I don't want to make empty promises. And that's the other thing you know we have a we have a president who campaigned on U member what Donald Trump's I'm gonna bring health care is can be great and that we're gonna lower cost oh by the way we're gonna. Well the national debt at the same time what Kamal. He. You know and so I don't want to do that I'm not gonna go to. Folks and say they this is going to be easy but here are some practical steps I was a Marine Corps offs twenty years you know Marines were practical. We don't mind people. The best leaders are the ones who tell it like it is and have a vision for how to how to work and how to make things better but. Sort of don't blow smoke you know half in places that that did you'll want you know don't lie essentially. And that's what I've been saying that's why I'm talking about things like the public option plan talking about things like a maker on these are practical steps that can help us move in the right direction. Let's talk about guns as a Marine Corps veteran your. Very familiar with guns how can think yeah very comfortable around guns has been a big national debate just in the last couple weeks restarted by the tragedy in Florida. What is the message that you're taking to voters when in comes the Second Amendment and gun control where things that you CA right now yes it passed congress. Well the biggest thing that that went. When I go and I talk about this says is one credibility. Okay running in in Kentucky I'm a gun owner I was a marine for twenty years I've shot just about every every weapon you can. Think of shocked at K on the other hand I'm mom. You know got three small kids I believe gun violence is an epidemic in our country. I think that that one of the ways to fix this is one. Make sure that our politicians are bought off by special interest. Let's do the things that the majority of Americans. And the majority of gun owners already think Wii I didn't. Why hasn't happened on yesterday and I'm talking about things like universal background checks and talk about things like bank announced. I'm talking about things like. And having reasonable restrictions for folks to her commonly hill assault weapons ban. You know with the assault weapons. I think at that ought to be on the table. You know I think we gotta talk about everything we should not be coming up and saying that nothing is on the table this is an epidemic. Basic things though like being able to have the CDC and the national institute of health study done by its me. We don't. This is this is crazy and we need peep. Well our elected officials but that. Get it and and want to actually tried to fix this issue so I think everything should be on the table. Do you think though that that this is I mean once again that we. Seen unfortunately the same situation play out where you have this national debate over guns. Plenty of calls for actions these. You know an incredible movement by these canyons and yet nothing not even changing in this town in Washington and here we are congress is recession are not doing anything. How would you change that dynamic when it seems connecting airplane and here. Would be colleagues write you and yet it's your perpetually running up against that we are calm so how do you change it you get a new job. Duration of Lear's so one of the things that you talked about earlier was sort of a wave of women Costa there's also wave at them democratic veterans post 9/11 veterans who are running. And we all guests. We all have been to war we see what weapons of war continue. We all want to try to fix this this problem and I think if you can get enough of this sort of younger generation and look at look at the students. And in and Florida. It's gonna be the younger generation's gonna come up and and and try to make change so I Mena. I I'm not going to be the sort of you know. Hit. Forget what in the movie wasn't Mr. Smith Goes to Washington reverend and is idealistic that Amy McGrath the skeptics epic that come. But we get enough people we can make change we get enough people who are not bought off by the special interests who have credibility. Who can do reasonable things to move us in the right direction I think we can do it. Formula ego there's a question that I asked every Kentucky politician I've ever interviewed and you policy coming paper Bergen. Economical for us you know mile race priority and he really you don't realize there's this. It's. Frontier whisky I really like it it's it's. It's made and that. An Andersen company. Which is the cash in my district. And I just. My. We haven't yet the Marine Corps. Breakfast on the Marine Corps birthday on November 10 although all action to old Marines but. Mostly old Marines get together and we have a breakfast and at that breakfast we have a shot. And and it was wonderful and I I was like wow what is this you know I never and never cases and I love it now so we have about the house and I like the best. I would take that. Guzzling Monday. You bet that every or good day. We we do some special things on the Marine Corps birthday Marines do and and Sadia that's not and not the norm for me. We'll sector not get me I'll answer that question he neatly represents the whole states it is on offense yeah I guess I guess that's terrible politician thing for me to saying how. But you know what I'm not your standard politician and he and so I'm just gonna tell you when a bank and now and it's nothing against any any other kinds Robin. The idea right immigrant next time breakfast. All right that doesn't does this does live edition of powerhouse politics. A news graft in it candidate for congress in Kentucky thanks are being all right thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.