Transcript for Rex Tillerson: Military action against North Korea is an option 'on the table'

Efforts toward North Korea to achieve peaceful stability over the last two decades. Failed to make us safer. US and our allies have repeatedly reassured North Korea's leaders that we seek only peace stability. In economic prosperity for northeast Asia. This group of art. America has provided one point three billion dollars in assistance North Korea since 1990. In return. North Korea has detonated nuclear weapons. Dramatically increased its launches of ballistic missiles to threaten America and our allies. US commitment to our allies don't wavering. In the face of North Korea's grave and escalating global threat. That is important for me to consult with our friends. And chart a path that secures the fees. Let me be very clear. The policy of strategic patience as it. We're exploring the rate of diplomatic security and economic measures. All options are on the table. North Korea must understand that the only path to a secure. Economically prosperous future as to abandon its development of nuclear weapons ballistic missiles and other weapons of mass destruction.

