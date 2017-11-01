Transcript for Rex Tillerson Wants a 'Return to Leadership' in US

But come before you at a pivotal time in both the history of our nation and our world. Nearly everywhere we look people in nations are deeply unsettled. Old ideas and international more from which were well understood. And government behaviors in the past made long at all no longer be effective and our time. We face considerable threats in this evolving the environment. China has emerged as an economic power global trade. And our interactions have been both friendly. And adversarial. While Russia seeks respect and relevance on the global stage. Its recent act duties have disregarded America's interest. Radical Islam is not in new ideology. But it is hateful deadly. At an illegitimate expression of the Islamic faith. Adversaries like Iran and North Korea pose grave threats to the world because of their refusal to conform to international norms. As we confront these realities how should America respond. My answer simple. To achieve the stability that is foundational to peace and security in the Torre for century American leadership must not only be renewed. It must be asserted. We have many advantages on which to build. Our alliances are durable and our allies are looking for return of our leadership. Our men and women in uniform of the world's finest fighting force. And repossessed. It Iraq. Our men and women in uniform are the world's finest fighting force. And we possess the world's largest economy. America is still the destination chores for people the world over because of arc track record of benevolence. And hope for our fellow ma'am. America has been indispensable in providing stability to prevent another world war. Increase global prosperity and encourage the expansion of liberty. Our role in the world has also historically entailed a place of moral leadership. The scope of international affairs America's level of good will toward the world is unique. And we must continue to display a commitment to personal liberty human dignity and principled action in our foreign policy. Quite simply. We are the only global superpower with the means and the moral compass capable of shaping the world for good. If we do not lead we risked plunging the world deeper into confusion. And danger. But we have stumbled. In recent decades we have cast American leadership and today out. In some instances we have withdrawal from the world. And others we have in her being with good intentions. But did not achieve the stability and global security we saw. Instead our actions and our non actions have triggered a host of unintended consequences in created a void of uncertainty. Today our friends still want to help us but they don't know how. And meanwhile our adversaries have been emboldened to take advantage of this absence of American leadership. In this campaign president elect trump proposed a bold new commitment to advancing American interest in our foreign policy. I hope to explain what this approach means and how how would implement it if confirmed as secretary of state. Americans welcome this rededication to American security liberty and prosperity.

