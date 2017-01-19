Transcript for Rick Perry Vows to 'Promote Energy in All Forms' at Confirmation Hearing

My desires to lead this agency in a thoughtful manner surrounding myself with the expertise. On the core functions of the department. My past statements. Made over five years ago about abolishing the Department of Energy do not reflect my current thinking. In fact after being briefed on so many of the vital functions Department of Energy I regret recommending. It's elimination. If confirmed. I wonder this role excited and passionate about advocating and advancing. The core missions of DOE. Drawing greater attention to the vital role played value agency in the hardworking men and women who dedicate themselves. In pursuit of these missions. Second it let me speak to the issue of climate change. I believe the climate has changed. Utterly silent it is naturally occurring but summit is caused by man made activity. The question is how we address it up off a way that doesn't compromise economic growth. It affects the affordability of energy. Or American jobs. In Texas we've got a record taking action to address environmental challenges including climate change in despite this fast growing population. And I might add one of the largest petrol chemical refining. Industries in the world we saw our climate and our air improved during that period of time we reduce carbon. Output by 17%. Suffered oxide by 56%. Nitrogen oxide by 66%. We decommissioned a 137. Of these older dirty burning plants that are arming. We did it by using incentives to moved in new technology and cleaned now. Such as clean coal. Carbon capture and underground storage. When it comes to climate change. I'm committed to making decisions based on sound science but also take into account. The economic impact we need an energy policy for the 21 century that is focused on promoting America energy and all forms. I am committed. To working when this committee. Any incoming administration to do just that. Senators this is an historic time for America and far the energy sector. And I would be honored. To be a part out that thank you.

