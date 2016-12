Transcript for Road to the White House: A Year in Review

This is night for Donald Trump he's now going to be the 45 president. The United States one of the most stunning election upset and I will be president for all Americans Donald Trump. Businessman real estate mogul television personality if I am now president elect. Hillary Clinton once again earn eagle to shatter that glass ceiling. This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for bush party's nomination race is lasting months bitter bruising battles. Out right hire his responses to accuse everybody else's line. The Republican field starting with more than a dozen candidates wants trump became the front runner his rivals struggling to knock him down. Dial this back and make America great. America orange by yearly may trump and locked it up. Hillary Clinton also had a tough primary slot battling fiery progressive Bernie Sanders for months but you need to line the Vermont senator said the party had to focus on winning in November. I hope that Hillary Clinton he's selected as that. He was an election season odd bomb shells in July the FBI director announcing that while Clinton and her team were quote. Extremely careless handling her private email server. We cannot find in case that would support bringing criminal charges on these facts. After the conventions Clinton was riding high ahead in most national polls. In in some of the critical battleground states that would decide the election but then a rough two day stretch in September for Clinton. First this major gaffe you can put. Half of trump supporters into what I called a basket of deplorable it's. Then her health scare at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony. But in use the year Friday October 7 and really stands out. The Washington Post reporting this video where trump has heard bragging access Hollywood's Billy bush about it interactions with women. Does that get some sort of magnate has. I don't do it grabbed by the who ended up. Also that day week he leaks published its first batch of emails from the Clinton Campaign part of what US intelligence agency say. Was a cyber attack by Russia. Both candidates rode out their respective store Clinton keeping her slight advantage but then. This tonight breaking news be FBI's bomb shell for Hillary Clinton. Revealing date will now investigate newly discovered emails and suddenly the race titan -- seemed head into the final stretch before Election Day with a renewed energy but the Clinton team so common in on election eve they were popping champagne. Then on November 8 troubled off what summer in his own teen didn't think was possible. Busting through Clinton so called blue wall leaning Pennsylvania Wisconsin and Michigan to be in the White House Democrats were stunned. Clinton was stoic and her concession. This loss hurts. But please. Never stopped believing. That fighting for what's right is worth it. Clinton spent the rest of two when he sixteen laying low trump went on the victory tour and next month he'll take the oath of office and become this nation's 45 president. Karen Travers ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.