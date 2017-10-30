Roger Stone: Manafort 'is not going to turn' on President Trump

In an interview earlier this month, former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone said former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort would never become a cooperating witness for special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference.
1:00 | 10/30/17

What you think oh highly confident that he had no coordination. Collusion or conspiracy. With the Russians. He's experienced. Political operative who knows his way around. Wolf Washington. In presidential campaign politics now the question of whether you can delve into his business dealings. Going back fifteen years ago that have nothing to do this election a Russia. And find something that you or fired nothing that you can make in this something to try to leverage AM to say things about this election. That's obviously a concern that I've expressed he's prepared to fight this he would not become a cooperating witness you think I cannot see him turning him becoming John Dean. He's not going to turn on the present you know it's it's the last time I talked to him he was very upbeat he was very combative he was very feisty I think he's very confident that. He's done nothing wrong.

