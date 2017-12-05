Transcript for Roger Stone on Russia probe, speaking to Trump about Comey firing & more

So, Roger, okay, so you might have heard us talking this morning about the Comey event. Yes. Episode. It keeps changing every time we turn around somebody else is -- what do you call it advised to fire him and you're on that list according to our source, they say that you urged trump to fire Comey. Did you or did you not? Well, politico, "The New York Times" and CNN all reported that. I am not the source of that story nor would I comment on it. Why? You're not in the CIA. I have always -- I've always taken the position that private conversations between myself and the president, which are occasional, not every day, that they have to remain confidential. He has to be able to ask for advice or discuss politics and not find it on the front page. It's interesting that you say that because he doesn't agree with that and already spillinged the beans on his conversation with Comey. In this case throughout the whole campaign and since he's been president I have declined to talk about conversations that I've had with him and I'm not going to correct the president of the United States here today. That said, he knows my views on Mr. Comey. I would have fired him five seconds after I took my hand off the bible. After he did -- after he did all that damage to Hillary that would have been the time to fire him. Well that was appropriate. In the middle of an investigation into the Russia connection. You fire him then. Bad timing. First of all the Russian investigation has produced nothing. It is a scandal without evidence. So far. So far but the house and national committees while first they said, well, there's something here, then senator Feinstein, congressman Schiff say on April 2nd, well, we haven't seen any evidence yet. How long did it take them to get rid of Nixon in watergate, two years. 18 months before it was a full boil but in this case there was both smoke and fire, we don't even have smoke here. We have nothing. I myself believe based on "The New York Times" page one story of January 20th that I was wiretapped. I was surveilled. Oh, you believe "The New York Times" now? I like "The New York Times," particularly today whose review of his film I think is quite good. I see. But the point is they've been through my e-mail and been through my phone calls. They've been through my text message, they'll find a lot of funky stuff but I tell you what they won't find any rugs. I didn't have any -- Maybe not you but we'll see everybody else. The Russia topic in a second but clear up what's going on with Comey's particularly time line. President trump is denying he talked to you at all recently. He tweeted and this is what he tweeted. The Roger stone report on CNN is Faust, fake news. Have not spoken to Roger in a long time. Had nothing to do with pie decision but a white house spokesman confirmed that it's been many months but you just said on may 5th in a radio interview with the David Webb show which was actually may 505th you had spoken to him less than a week ago so within lies the truth there and what was discussed between you and the president. I'm not going to contradict the president and I'm not going to say when I spoke to him but I would say this, I have spoken to him very recently. Did you discuss Comey at all. I'm not ever going to get into the substance of those conversations, I'll tell you why, if I do there won't be any more of them. I got it. The president has to believe he can talk to you confidentially. I value my relationship with the president and his family. I was at the wake and funeral for both of his parents, I've been two of his three weddings. He went to my wedding. He till threw you under the bus. I don't think he threw me under the bus but I do think that story was leaked by people who said, well, maybe the way you poison the option of firing Comey, Roger stone, Richard Nixon, Saturday night massacre, this is the way to discredit the option. There were people inside the white house, staff who were opposed to the firing of Comey. Have you spoken to him since the Comey firing -- He won't say -- I spoke to him very recently. Your honest opinion, though, just asking you do you think that Comey told trump that he wasn't being investigated? Yes -- think he did -- I just don't think there's anything here. I mean -- So you think -- do you think it was right? It seems odd to me trump even asked this question am I under investigation? If he doesn't think there's not a story there, why doesn't he talk about it. I want him to talk about jobs and health care. First of all I think -- I think he was trying to establish that he didn't fire him because he was under investigation and therefore he didn't fire him for the purpose of cutting the investigation off. Which, by the way, isn't going to happen. This investigation needs to go forward. Let me say this, I want to testify. You do? I don't need a subpoena. I'm not asking for immunity and I'm already thinking about what I'm going to wear. I have been in public session in both the house and the senate, senators Feinstein, Warner, Al Franken who wasn't funny as a comedian, even less funny -- He's hilarious and he's brilliant, stop that. He's a friend of mine actually. You said you want to testify because you don't want congress to mischaracterize. If you testify behind closed door, I want to testify in public so everybody can hear what I have to say. I'm anxious to do it. Yeah. I'm complying fully with their request for documents. Why is Flynn asking for immunity? He must have something. That is odd, I must say. It does seem strange to me but I'm not general Flynn's lawyer. This idea of a special prosecutor, because the way I feel about it, you know, I want to know if Russia was involved in meddling in our election. I think trump wants to know. His latest comments he too wants this investigated and I want to know if there was collusion because obviously if you have an American president that was colluding with Russia that's a problem for all of us regardless whether it's a Democrat or a Republican but can this be investigated fairly without a special prosecutor? We wanted a special prosecutor on the Hillary e-mail scandal. Why is this any different? I actually agree with you. In other words, I think Jeff sessions because of his partisanship is the wrong person to pursue this and I would welcome a special prosecutor. I think the president should pick the right woman to do that. But you need to tell that to Mitch Mcconnell. You tell that to Mitch Mcconnell and Paul Ryan. Let's talk about you now. Morgan, I want to talk to you. Timeliness is uncanny. Your new documentary which is called "Get me Roger stone," you already said the reviews have been great. You say that stone, however, is number two on the list of people most responsible for trump becoming president besides trump himself. How so? That's absolutely true. You know, the white house has tried to have distance between the president's relationship with Roger stone, but as the film that Daniel Dimauro, Dylan bank and I made Roger was the person who suggested him to run in 1987. In 19 8 he tried to get him to run, 2000 head of his exploratory committee, 2012 he tried to get him to run and over the last three decades Roger has been the closest political adviser to the president and for the first year of the campaign in the 16 cycle it was a three-man operation run by Roger stone so the idea that anybody else, you know, kellyanne Conway, Steve Bannon, they were late additions to the campaign and Paul manafort also in our film who bear the most responsibility for the trump presidency. So you are responsible for this debacle. Actually -- That's what I heard. In all fairness, I worked for four presidents. Nobody leads Donald Trump. He is not handled. He is not managed. I get that. He is not reading offal pos or focus groups to find out what to say to be popular. He speaks from the heart. He's not a polished political figure. No one runs Donald Trump. He runs himself. But I happen to know that Nixon is reel your favorite of all them because you have a tattoo of him on your back. He is. Yes, he does. You have a tattoo -- Which I tried to get him to disrobe but he won't. Come back to me to my place later and I'll show it to you. Hold on, let me get a big eye roll to that one. Aaagh! There's the picture. Oh, wow. Donald is going to be upset with you. You know he demands loyalty. He's don corleone. Roger stone and Morgan peck economy. "Get me Roger stone" is now streaming on Netflix.

