Transcript for Roger Stone to testify next month before House Intelligence Committee

We've learned a long time associate of president trump will testify next month before the house committee looking into Russia's interference in the election. An attorney for Republican political operative Roger Stone says that Stalin has been maligned and looks forward to setting the record straight. Stone appeared to predict Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta a would be targeted. Weeks before WikiLeaks posted for this does hacked emails that he denies any collusion with Russia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.