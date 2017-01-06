Transcript for Is there room for a viable 3rd party?

Next question is from Jan. Now in in the East Coast in New Jersey Jennifer manager's seat she asked me is there room in this country for a third part. That's question a lot of people ask him appreciate it and what you are asking and a lot of people look at what happened at the presidential I don't think there is no room for this content of third party. That's wrong. I think there's great room for other choices and our politics in this country but it's not gonna come nationally first it's gonna come you're in your states. In your town it's your neighborhoods where you actually can get for support another choice. And I think the question is I think promises question was the Democrats for for many Americans feel too far laughter Republicans feel too far right. And the majority of Americans seem to be answering mishmash mutt. In the end in abroad center Bryant middle that they may support certain aspects of Republicans are accurate aspects of Democrats that don't feel bad choice. So I would say yes there is room the fastest rising group of voters in this country's independence every state look at the registration locals here Texas in your perfect example. It was sixteenth for the first time ever the number of people that said they were independent exceeding the number of people that they were Democrat texas' hill. A red state still more and more Republican state. But independents and rising it's rising across the country so I think what you'll see when he eighteen is a lot of people run. As independent and an independent and run from a third party and run with an apart. And trying to disrupt the party. The Republican party's right but. I think we'll ultimately get eight he reliable. Candidate for third party will run for president it will have any real chance to win but it's only an economy aftermath. Independent party's independent candidates rising. Locally in the state for all kinds of opposites state legislature congress and the United States and for governor brother's state offices.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.