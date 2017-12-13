Transcript for Rosenstein defends Mueller, FBI; pushes back at suggestion of bias in Russia probe

Now my question to you is how with a straight face. Can you say that this group of Democrat partisans. Are unbiased. And will give president trump a fair shake. Well. Congressman export not recognize that we talk about political affiliation at all demonstrates political affiliation. The issue of bias is something different I've discussed this director Mueller and he nine. Collectively have a lot of experience managing offices and Department of Justice we recognize we have employees of political opinions that's our responsibility to make sure those opinions. I do not influence their actions. Pardon me and so. I believe the director Mueller stance that and that he is running that office appropriately. Recognizing that people have political views but ensuring that those views are not in anyway factor how they conduct themselves enough when you. Chose Robert Mueller to be the special counsel. What were his characteristics. His history. And the reasons for you to have chosen him for this important position I think it is very difficult congressman for anybody to find somebody better qualified for this job. Director Mueller as throughout his lifetime. They made dedicated and respected and heroic public servant he after college volunteered. To serve as a marine in Vietnam where he was wounded in combat. He attended law school and devoted most whose careers servings of federal prosecutor. With the exception of brief stints in. Private practice he served as United States turning to districts in Massachusetts and northern California. He served in many other positions and apartment after he lost his position as head of the criminal division. When President Clinton was elected in 1992. Mr. Muller's briefly when a private practice and and he went back. And an entry level position as a homicide prosecutor trying to help. But with the violent crime problem in the District of Columbia. And nearly 1990s then rose once again through the ranks and ultimately was confirmed -- unanimously. As FBI director protected this nation. After 9/11 and then. When his ten year term expired he was so well respected that Hugh his term was extended I believe also almost unanimously for another two years. So I believe that based upon his reputation his service his patriotism. And his experience with the department and with the FBI. I believe he was an ideal choice for this past. I take it. Your judgment on this tomorrow has not changed today correct. And you would not have appointed a special counsel or a point to mr. Mahler if he thought he was connecting digital which correct correct and so it's you do. You then who would disagree with the president's labeling of the special counsel's investigation as a witch I assume. I don't know who exactly what the president meant by that congress and the special counsel's investigation is not which it. Let's not a witch hunt the president said as you disagree ME years we'll be independent you you can you can answer questions. Contrast Gingrich present you disagree as to which the presence wrong cracked do not know what the president meant by that country and only answer for myself do you believe that the repeated attacks on the credibility of special counsel Mueller. Whether by conservative pundits on TV or by my colleagues here in congress. Threatens to undermine the credibility of the independent investigation. The independence and integrity investigations not going to be affected by anything that anybody sets.

