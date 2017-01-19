Transcript for Rosie Perez Joins Protest Outside Trump Hotel on Eve of Inauguration

OC president ABC news I'm here next to Rosie Perez did great Oscar nominated Rosie arrived at U united we stand. Rally here slumped power. What exactly does it is the purpose of this rally and what are you hoping to achieve. We'll to rally the troops to rally America to say that we have a voice and when not going to be intimidated Sydney silent about it. And we just hold our elected officials in the White House and animal and we got some hot days. The White House has a certain type of agenda that green a lot of the majority of Americans don't agreements so we just cannot stand ironman and and and just lean on our constitutional right to voice our voices and we just want to really make. Police say every want to really cling on to home. Do not do not hold. While coincidentally despair and say oh my god the country's doomed no it's not read these aren't at times we're gonna get through this morning to get through this peacefully and it. An engine in the right way and that's what tonight is about and it's nice about it let me walk is now that we are standing up we are standing up. Problem morals and out values and and America's morals and values as well. And continue also open up the dialogue to those tough support doesn't say we don't we have nothing against you. We just we we just don't agree with the agenda of bill the current White House now. And more than forty states and more Americans Charles not to vote at all. It's sort of proposal for either candidate what does that tell you but the state of our democracy right now. What like what what I think now what the state and our democracy right now gimmick by Seoul to protest that are happening all around on Mason's. I I nation I think that people are finally have woken up. Those people that did not voters saying oh my goodness what did I till now they aren't. Becoming galvanized and united ended and that's what the purpose tonight. That's what the purpose of tonight it's distant really make a collective voice. People won't believe in climate change and and and Alice season but greener planet. And end up affordable care. Act can help here for it United States citizens. 101010. Comprehensive immigration reform. And so on and so forth an education come yes education system here in the United States is not great. But we can't have privatized schools we just can't have that and that's what our agenda is we want to do it peacefully wanna do it with full. And we want to do it with respect. What happens after tonight after the rally once all the signs are gone the people are brought back home. What's next because these its collection of people who got discredit governor first voiced. We're gonna keep Boise cowboys is the Modena keep helping people do the same and how sorrow. How hard throwing right well you can go to congress not gov you can go to sandy dot com why don't we elected officials aren't called and emailed them. Just bombard them and make sure that they aren't Campbell kids can make sure that they represent what you really want it what you really believe them. I have to ask you on a lighter note. There's been reports Betty White men can't jump rebate it's cynical words. Will you participate in this bill becomes the past. I'm still holds a B Gloria. Did not die he did not died. He did not not in prison if they wanted to remake that classic you know I wish him the best but and that's all I'm wanna tap say but I do wish them the best and and thumb. And and have unwitting and flagrant he could be a woody Johnson and he agreed on the high blood you know mostly. Great figures were appropriate silent appreciation. And thank you. So I would target organizers here we're expecting at least 3000 people these customers to have licenses for 3000 people. Not quite sure how many exactly gonna show up because it's a free opens sort of rally and I was on social media could have been advertised so. Got Rosie Perez here believe Michael Moore is somewhere. Are in the crowd. A respected Marc Rocco voted Beers well but Reverend Al Sharpton hosted here. And greet the crowd as well when it's her from Rosie this is not a protests and rallies are running right to not give up. Even though the legitimate prisoners Oak Park may not be distributed agenda vis those who are here are willing to support.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.