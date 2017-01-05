Roundtable discussion with leaders organizing against Trump

More
Linda Sarsour, Winnie Wong and L. Joy Williams join ABC News' Amna Nawaz in a discussion about what resistance means in the era of Trump.
29:33 | 05/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Roundtable discussion with leaders organizing against Trump

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47138933,"title":"Roundtable discussion with leaders organizing against Trump","duration":"29:33","description":"Linda Sarsour, Winnie Wong and L. Joy Williams join ABC News' Amna Nawaz in a discussion about what resistance means in the era of Trump. ","url":"/Politics/video/roundtable-discussion-leaders-organizing-trump-47138933","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.