Transcript for Mueller reportedly expanding his investigation

Our area have much more on the best picture and the Academy Awards in a moment but to our other big story in the major developments in the Russian investigation. Suffolk counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly subpoenaed all communications between an unnamed witness and ten people. But let's take axiom says those ten I the president and nine of his legal and political associates. A different report says Mueller is expanding his focus into other areas ABC's are at science is joining us in DC with the details. Of what's happening good morning. Hey good morning Kennison Diane president trump mingled with the media at the gridiron dinner. Here in Washington over the weekend he joked about the state of affairs and as west wing scene it was another calm week Applewhite. House. New signs are emerging that the special counsel investigation is -- been up Robert Mueller reportedly is expanding its probe to look at potential influence peddling not from Russia but from the Middle East the New York Times says Mueller is zeroing in on this man George Nader. A Lebanese American businessmen with close ties to the United Arab Emirates Nader had frequent meetings at the White House last year ahead of president trumps trip to the region among the officials he met with. Steve be NN end Jared Kushner. The president's son in law has recently come under scrutiny for downgraded security clearance. And questions about possible conflicts of interest with his family business. The president has repeatedly defended Kushner. What Jared zen and outstanding. I think he's been treated very unfairly. But at the gridiron dinner the president cracked a joke at his expense saying they relate to the dinner because Jared could not get through security. He also may light of his attorney general who last week defended himself following critical tweets from the president. Mr. trump joked he offered Jeff Sessions a ride to the dinner but sessions were accused himself. I don't think that. It would be good for the president for for attorney general sessions to leave but I also think the president has made up his mind in regard to. How he feels about the refusal he feels like that was. The firsts in the original sin. The president will meet with the prime minister of Israel today but he's also gearing up for a tough fight over Terrence. His decision to impose tariffs on aluminum and steel has put odds with many Republicans. Some officials in his own administration and Kennison Diane had a lot to keep track of Charlotte signs in DC sports thanks so let.

