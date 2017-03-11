Transcript for Russia investigation: Who's who in special counsel Robert Mueller's documents

Oh the Russian election meddling investigation this morning appears to be getting closer to the president's inner circle as some new documents now have attorney general Jeff Sessions in the spotlight. Top Democrats are demanding to know whether Jeff Sessions misled congressman. Testified that he would not aware of anyone in the trump campaign ever communicated with the Russian government. New questions are being raised after that guilty plea this week from former trump campaign advisor George pop and apple lists. Documents show during the campaign pop a doppler was trying to set up a meeting with people he believed were connected to the Russian government. This morning's New York Times reports pop it up a list quote trumpeted his connections in front of mr. trump and mr. sessions. ABC news has learned that then senator Jeff Sessions was leading this meeting of trans national security team in markets when he sixteen. When he rejected an offer from pop but apple is to seek a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin. But as recently as last month sessions again denied any contacts between the campaign and the Russians. I have never met we have our head any conversation. With any Russians aren't any foreign officials concerning any type of interference. With the any campaign are election in the united starts. Documents released by special counsel Robert Mueller claim even after sessions rejected him. Puppet apple has continued to push campaign officials to meet with people Papa doubtless believed were connected to the Russian government. And despite new questions being raised a source familiar with the matter insists sessions was not aware that anyone in the campaign. Ever contacted Russian officials.

