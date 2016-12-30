Transcript for Russian Foreign Minister Proposes Expelling 35 US Diplomats

Again with rashes swift reaction to penalties for President Obama for allegedly meddling in the US presidential election Russia has already shut down a school in Moscow that is used by many American children. And it's announcing other plans today for further action it comes after the Obama administration's ordered to Russian compounds impose new sanctions. And expelled dozens of diplomats ABC's Jimmy Norman has the latest from Washington good morning connect. Kennison Diane good morning. President Obama says all Americans should be alarmed by Russian interference in the election. And his administration is offering new each yells into how Russia. A pulled off that cyber attack a campaign US officials are calling Risley stacked. President Obama sending a powerful message to punish Russia. Striking back against the cyber attacks aimed at influencing the election the sanctions they were aggressive and nor bold. And they're designed to send a message Russia that this type of behavior is unacceptable the president taking executive action to expel 35 Russian intelligence operatives giving them and their families just 72 hours to get out of the US. Also shutting down two Russian compound used for gathering intelligence in Maryland in New York. And slapping sanctions on Moscow's two leading intelligence agencies for officials into cyber criminals wanted by the FBI. But not Russian president Vladimir Putin despite his alleged involvement not much happens in Russia where Vladimir from the Obama administration reporting two rushing groups hacks democratic officials in the DNC. Saying the hackers mimicked Dee email systems tricking victims into handing over their credentials and then stealing tens of thousands of internal emails. Top Republicans a supporting Obama sanctions saying their overdue. The president elect Donald Trump still not convinced. Repeatedly refusing to accept the conclusion reached by seventeen intelligence agencies about the Kremlin's involvement and. I think that computers and the whole features. Computer. And made it where nobody knows exactly. But trump saying he will meet with the leaders of the intelligence community next week. And Russia is now punching back fact that US or ordering the closure of the Anglo American school of Moscow which serves the children of US embassy officials. Candace and Diane. And it is this it is expected mil expects fell some American diplomats as well tonight thank you.

