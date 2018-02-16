Transcript for Russians accused of elaborate election scheme, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein says

And grand jury in the District of Columbia today returned an indictment presented by the special counsel's office. Indictment charges thirteen Russian nationals. And three Russian companies. For committing federal crimes. While seeking to interfere. In the United States political system. Including the twice sixteen presidential election. The defendants allegedly conducted what they called. Information warfare. Against the United States. With the stated goal. Of spreading this trust. Towards the candidates. And political system. In general. According to the allegations in the indictment. Twelve of the individual defendants. Worked at various times for a company called Internet research agency LLC. A Russian company based in Saint Petersburg. The other individual defendant. Yeah of Jenny Victor of rich Rosen. Funded the conspiracy through companies known as Concord management and consulting LLC. Concord catering. And many affiliates and subsidiaries. The conspiracy. Was part of a larger operation. Called project locked up. Project locked up included multiple components. Some involving domestic audiences within the Russian Federation. And others targeting foreign audiences. In multiple countries. Internet research agency allegedly operated through Russian shell companies it employed hundreds of people. In its online operations. Ranging from creators of fictitious persona is too technical and administrative support personnel. When annual budget of millions of dollars. Internet research agency was a structured organization. Headed by a management group. And arranged in two departments. Including graphics search engine optimization. Information technology and finance departments. In 2014. The company established a translator project focused on the United States. In July according sixteen. More than eighty employees were assigned to the translator project. Two of the defendants allegedly traveled to the United States and 2014. To collect intelligence for their American influence operations. In order to hide the Russian origins of their activities. The defendants allegedly purchased space and computer servers located here in the United States in order to set up they virtual private network. The defendants allegedly used that infrastructure. To establish hundreds of accounts on social media networks. Such as FaceBook needs to Graham and Twitter. Making it appear that those accounts controlled by persons located in the United States. The use stolen or fictitious American identities. Fraudulent bank accounts and false identification documents. The defendants posed as politically and socially active Americans. Advocating for and against particular candidates. They establish social media pages and groups to communicate with unwitting Americans. They also purchase political advertisements. On social media networks. Russians also recruited and paid real Americans. To engage in political activities. Promote political campaigns. And stage political rallies. The defendants and their co conspirators pretended. To be grassroots activists. According the indictment the Americans did not know there are communicating with the Russians. After the election the defendants allegedly stage rallies to support the president elect. While simultaneously. Staging rallies to protest. His election. For example. The defense organize one rally to support the president elect and another rally to impose to oppose him both in New York on the same day. On September 13 and 2017. Soon after the news media reported that the special counsel's office was investigating evidence that Russian operatives had use social media. To interfere with the 2016 election. One defendant allegedly wrote quote. We had a slight crisis here at work. The FBI busted our activity. So I got preoccupied with covering tracks. Together with my colleagues. And quote. The indictment includes eight criminal counts. Count one alleges a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States but all of the defendants. The defendants allegedly conspired to defraud America by impairing the lawful functions. Of the Federal Election Commission. The United States department of justice. And the department state. Those. Organizations of the US government. A responsible for administering federal requirements. For disclosure. Of foreign involvement. In certain domestic activities. Count two charges conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud by Internet research agency and to the individual defendants. Counts three through eight chart aggravated identity theft. By Internet research agency and for individuals. There is no allegation. In this indictment that any American lives and knowing participant. In this illegal activity. There is no allegation in the indictment that the charged conduct Alter the outcome. Of the 2016 election. When a caution you that everyone charged with a crime. Is presumed innocent unless and until. Proven guilty in court. At trial prosecutors must introduce credible evidence that is sufficient to prove each defendant guilty beyond any reasonable doubt. To be unanimous. Jury. Special counsel's investigation is ongoing. There will be no comments from the special counsel at this time. This indictment serves as a reminder. The people are not always who they appear to be. The indictment alleges that the Russian conspirators. Went to promote this court in the United States. And undermined public confidence. In democracy. We must not allow them to succeed. The Department of Justice will continue to work cooperatively. With other law enforcement and intelligence agencies. And with the congress. To defend our nation against similar current and future efforts. I want to thank the federal agents and prosecutors. Who are working on this case. For their exceptional service. And we have to take a few questions. Entry that is. The allegations in the indictment there's no allegation the indictment. Many effect on the outcome of the election. Just. Hateful or. Paragraph that. Saying that the bank. It's our wreck. Not right. And no out. Allocation in this indictment. That any American had any knowledge. And the nature of the scheme was that the defendants took extraordinary steps to make it appear that they were ordinary American political activists even gone so far as to. Base their activities are on a virtual private network here in the united states of anybody Trace it back to their first jump. They appear to be Americans captors. No communication with the Russians about this wolf all the ordinary. Process. Seeking cooperation. And extradition.

