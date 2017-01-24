Transcript for Ryan Invites Trump to Address Joint Session of Congress

Today I'm inviting president trump to address a joint session of congress on February that's when he. This will be an opportunity for the people and their representatives. To hear directly from our new president about his vision and our shared agenda. This is an ambitious agenda and rightly so for too long. Washington has been too timid about addressing the big challenges facing our country. We want this to be eightfold government we want this to be a government of action we want this to be a government of solutions. And a government unified not just by party. But by a commitment to restore self government and to get our country back on track and so we look forward to walking the president to the capitol next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.