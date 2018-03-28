Transcript for Sacramento city council meeting abruptly adjourned for safety reasons

Okay. Aboard frustrated. Crowds. And hurt hundreds rushed into it won't let me. We'll sneeze. Or. Yeah some about it we have to. Found a way to work when our community and make sure our kids a safe on the street and that we have a non lethal policy. As many continued chanting in the locked eyes. Groups like. Notwithstanding our community and it's like. Here is ours is our duty in firm. It's not folks that are out there eventually as people left the City Council meeting others were let me. Crowds still state and the Pope. It's a lot of pain is a lot of her. We gotta leave that out. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.