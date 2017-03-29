Sally Yates: Everything you need to know

More
Yates is the former U.S. deputy attorney general.
0:52 | 03/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sally Yates: Everything you need to know
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46448469,"title":"Sally Yates: Everything you need to know","duration":"0:52","description":"Yates is the former U.S. deputy attorney general.","url":"/Politics/video/sally-yates-46448469","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.