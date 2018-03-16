Transcript for Sanders disputes reports of potential McMaster firing

Happy Friday this is the briefing room coming due for the Washington bureau of ABC news I've jabs and TT alongside captain bowlers and Charlotte signs. We have been bracing for a fire Friday except here's one problem. Nobody's been fired he has yet. Everybody's been talking about it what's happenings and going to be leaving the west wing Scotland's leading the trump administration at the moment. Everyone is sticking by watching this growing list over the last couple days about several administration officials bitten me he's going. Catherine everywhere at the moment. Staying put. Right now that there's still a lot of current alignment in his right is Kim and said that. John Kelly and that was now today and heat them. Is jobless rate for now at least but you're right the growing list of cabinet secretaries. White House officials in the west wing who the president has been not particularly spot where Parsons okay Kelly master you name so. I'm at least very. Now goes out and are let we've been following some of these reports for quite some time especially HR McMaster ABC news reported over a month ago. That he is looking to exit at some point in time but it's time people not said the Eagles sorting go back to what we always go with the beginning. Other trump administration and the infighting. And last night he's not serious in her and go to Twitter saying that the president McMaster had this great relationship he's not going anywhere right now and everything she adds that the president holds her or to let McMaster now. They Hewitt saint. For the time being seen and she's that they have a great relationship but when John Kelly tells people there's not going to be any immediate firing I don't think. Well I don't like how is constantly on edge when it subsidies at an. And Sharon was asked about that today capped her in the briefing by Peter Alexander Everett NBC. Because the president said that he likes changes NASA earth that we made changes we need to people. But that was of course after it already happened on Tuesday in Iraq Tillerson was acts and now Mike Pompeo moving doesn't really drive through. In the end. It is he on the White House one thing at all of the cabinet in place that I want right which obviously implies that everyone in his cabinet right now are not people he wants and he's yesterday. To some new why it's so. Well sad thing is Arthur Andersen. That is fueling. The right as I. Right and it's also the record it's. Also the people of the president's talking to you know he's getting. Much more active on the phone talking to many of its former needs his friends he has voiced his frustration several people we saw just earlier today the Wall Street Journal reporting that the president and his chief of staff. And almost had like could buy albums and writing and it's a little. We're at this point unit there now all getting along arteries okay. Lighting at night as if our publicity like hey let's say everything is going okay for the time being we have witnessed in this White House there's constant turmoil. Constant. Talk shifting and I don't think about them and anytime soon when he mixes. Exactly I think it brings you back the fact that OK if they happen this can buy an amendment Kelly is 100% saying that. Obviously there was a problem in the first place so now they're saying there wasn't. Because now apparently according to the truth recording its sixth. Bernard. Oh where to keep an eye on this we'll have the latest on all of the personal changes that are not happening at the moment. All they'd abcnews.com. And of course on world news tonight I do want to move on though because we have some other news yesterday for special counsel Robert callers investigation we learned that the special counsel's office. Drop a new subpoena against the trump administration specifically going after the Trump Organization this is the president's company. And this subpoena and now is targeting any and all documents related to Russia. And also yesterday ABC's chief anchor George Stephanopoulos spoke with Felix theaters the guy that is a long time business relationship with then businessman. Donald Trump. And the project that mr. Jeter was working on trump tower Moscow pickles that Georgia's enter. But we now know that we just learned today that rob Robert Mueller has now subpoenaed the Trump Organization. For any information having to do the trump tower. In Moscow does that surprise you. Now if they dig into this deal wouldn't be unified they're going to find that Felix Ater. Try to put together a deal. And Moscow. For a trough Moscow deal. And was very at the very enthusiastic. And very tenacious. Tried to get this deal put together. That's the extent of what they're going to find. As it relates to my activities there released here QBs to ever strike you as strange feeling pretty your real real state that you wanted this deal to happen no question. Yes about that. Is it appropriate for presidential candidate to be seeking. A deal in Moscow. With Russian financing Weil is running for president. I can't. Answer that I can only answer in the following way. A beautiful building could have been built. And maybe even improved goodwill relations. Between the countries because of it I didn't see any downside. Beautiful building of court and of course that beautiful building was never failed. It never happened but there was a document signed by the president Catherine saying that he was. Interested in exploring this but still it does come at a time when the special counsel's investigation is expanding. And he is looking into what Bob Mueller could know at the moment about what's happening along the transport. We're in this isn't the first time they requested. Documents many of these organizations you reported on it. On extensively yesterday yes it does signal that the investigation is broadening that frankly it's not. To close friends who finished like the president and his lawyers would expect so definitely it is it is running and there's a lot more to come and. And I wanna polity BC's David Wright who is in the briefing for a Spain David not have any questions today. All about the special counsel's investigation -- as we talked about the storm of chaos that is going around the trump presidency at the moment. We know that in particular. This is an issue that could really sent lightning bolts across the Oval Office because the president has made clear that the special counsel goes into the Trump Organization goes into the trump family finances dated. That'll be crossing a major red line for. That is he's made that clear in interviews in the past saying that that would be a read my program. However. It's tricky for him to challenge and at this point when Robert Mahler is racking up indictments and and they're guilty pleas in that investigation the longer it goes on in some ways. The more difficult it would be for him to fire him for crossing that red line. That's ahead with his White House and anything can happen. Hanging in definitely happen David while we have you the other thing that was brought up in there that we're keeping it close Diane. It seems like an odd day goes by that we don't have a headline regarding stormy Daniels. And her back and forth lawsuits now going up against the president Ahmet his longtime personal counsel Michael Collins. We did hear though from an interview that her attorney gave today that there was some type of physical threat. Media against ms. Daniels possibly by somebody associated. With the trumps. Search enters a not go anywhere near this one David. She did not go near it except to say that there should never be a threat of violence or intimidation when it comes to somebody's speaking out on an issue of alleged. Sexual misconduct that actually isn't what's alleged in this case it's it's meant to have been according to stormy Daniels. A consensual relationship. However. The White House does want to touch this with a ten foot pole they said specifically refer all questions to the outside counsel. That's what we've been doing every single day David Wright at the White House thank you sir we'll catch you later tonight on world news. Let's bring it back here into the bureau because you know we do have a big week ahead. It's kicking off heart Catherine we're going back. In the campaign mode heading to New Hampshire. Chester men and gap girl I. Like that you know. On the president will be down there on that he is expected to rule out. And is openly plan and he's that had been it been working on for some months here and according to the most recent drought. That we saw of this yesterday is sick it's expected to include at tougher penalties for. Drug dealers and that's it mentions the death penalties so. We expect to hear you know more from him on that more details of the plan to pass the latest from at least but we've seen from the. Now that was enough for the weakening an aerial streak going on that will carry over. That government shut down spending something was that's. Tennis seeking up on us again biased. There's government funding that needs to be renewed by march 20 thereabouts brightest or Friday at at midnight going into Saturday what it is a little room for eleven for that they make it news. But like a lawmakers' -- probably not eager to have another shut down if they did did over new funding that would be the third and justice Spann. Of months and now they're trying to hammer out a longer term ideal Woolsey if docket it's injected into any of this torture well why. And I'm sure we'll still be talking about staff changes yes. Aspen leaf in the world and Europe next week's the march for life we're gonna have extensive coverage and that across the ABC that is happening all over the country and really. In reaction to that shooting down in Parkland Florida which. Ending it seems like it already was so long but it's not even a month. And you know we tell them at a preview. That earlier this week with the students across the country stage. There's walkouts. Calling for tougher gun laws this near can be rallies across the country different cities the a big moment when it comes to him. It's gotten us. Absolutely and we're gonna have full coverage of that on ABC make sure to download the ABC news app for all the latest anytime all day and always on our website abcnews.com. The catapult us now let's signs on John sand Tucci. Have a great Friday let's hope it's like.

