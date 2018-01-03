Transcript for Sanders fields questions on Kushner, Sessions amid White House staff turmoil

Hi there are welcome to the breaking your money ABC news political director Rick Klein joined here by Catherine folders and let science from our reporting team on the White House and beyond. And this is one of those days where pick your headline because there's a whole lot of com. But let's start with the fact it's not a surprise announcement yesterday that hope picks the longtime communications director at the white house on the longest serving. Aid in the in the trump circle is leaving. Comes in the what I'll wake of that white lie comment that that she be two. To members of congress a day earlier we're told is a long time they want what do you what's your guys read on this not a lot of questioning on a the briefing today but what's this going to be incited White House. The president and hope mixed. She is close to him as family as anyone else yes and that White House she's been with him for years of the word. He even began that campaign and really has been his right hand within a throughout this entire process has also. In the eyes and ears and seen a lot that has happened here at the White House is going to be very interesting to see how he is. Able to get along without her. I thought you could fill that job and it's hard to see anyone in body all the portfolios that she had just as a as a trump whisper as a console area forces communications are. Already you can fill the job in terms of title might be Heatley had multiple turnovers through the White House communications director of it. Really who has built the campaign the presidency from the ground that she is the first. Staffers there's I think he is the question now turns into an into the White House is that this is sources close have been sent. If it didn't have anything to do with the arson investigation. She's want to believe it's a long time coming but still questions about that comment the timing. Though it was a long time coming it was an abrupt announcement people were caught off guard by the announcement so. I think there's still some questions to answer on that front but as anybody leaves the White House. So probably still be in terms and answer I don't think we're yeah being hit here Con-way. The right people obviously don't call it and indeed for her her job yet either but it adds to this sense of turmoil among the White House staff and its broader administration and in fact. John Kelly the White House chief of staff. Seemed to make a reference to this earlier today have to be an event celebrating the anniversary of the Department of Homeland Security that he led for a brief period in the in the trump administration pickle. Opened by saying I have almost no right to be approved the stage human I was. In the departed every right now he Isakson as everyone appears every day. I went. Truly truly it six months. The last thing I wanted to do was walk away from one of the great donors my life being the secure Homeland Security. But I did something wrong and god punishment. I'm. Happy you're brutally except I wrote there. Because he had to go back to the White House they deal with the White House that is in chaos Jared Kushner has lost the security clearances we talked about hope picks already. An addition to that Jeff Sessions the as president is the president said his own beleaguered attorney general he called his actions disgraceful sessions pushed back yesterday. Quite an answer from the White House today with our Cecilia Vega our colleague asked does the president want to replaces attorney general quote not that I. No not nothing specific air but look attorney general Jeff Sessions has become president comes favorite punching back in the every cent but finally yesterday at least on Jeff Sessions punch back you know first time via a statement saying that he's going as long as he is and that's not. He's going to continue to do it with honor and integrity will see it there's going to be any other further fallout from that that never heard the president what he thought. Statement Experian usual to be hearing from Jeff Sessions pushing back. On and break Sanders said today that the president has made his frustrations that Jeff Sessions very clear your disgraceful you're beleaguered general and I would point out that. Tomorrow. His I believe the one year anniversary sessions refusal Russian investigation which no Trump's comments that New York Times. He does not like that he we are in all the yeah. No idea what happened you know Mickey wouldn't do it. Correll an equity. Excellent legitimate critique and I think that's a window would be steaming we're told behind the scenes. About the fact that sessions pushed back as well but it seems to me access as was trying to call block. You know if you want to get rid it yup fire. He's not going to leave on his own. Meanwhile not a lot of news on the Jared Kushner front but he is still. Doing that job there is the new reporting. That suggests that's not that he was trying to it to work on financing in some way for his sub Derek beleaguered building in New York City. The same time he's taking these foreign contacts. Lighthouses dot. It is a bit but that he is just increasing and pushed her. And it makes you wonder how long he's going to want to continue to put up with that in the White House and also have been reports. After the news that his security clearance had been downgraded the White House insists he's still going to be able to do his job when it comes to Middle East. Peace and working with Mexico and other issues they cannot wonder how much access is he actually going to happen now to this tactic. Catherine street to just ask them I might have to be the image of a president and isolation you'll lose hope next. You lose Jared Kushner from whole lot of it's yours you can warring off with your chief of staff with several of your cabinet members including your attorney general. Does this present threat of as a great question we just talking about this earlier to. But with the people and the inner circle. It is totally gone in you look at some reporting. You know John Kelly having influence over I'm hoping it's leaning justice fascinating because he's telling them walking on eggs so there are a lot over a lot of people lately. You know they're not sure how many friends he has and the White House anymore so it really does represent an increase. An isolation of or this president who are its closest confidant that you he has. I'm Jared Kushner and talk about as you mentioned it to its future seems a bit unclear at this. And you go back to start of the campaign who is there hope hicks was the longest serving he would. And another one without his audience and you know now and it would just to see how all this shakes out as the president basically is now. Kind of reconstructing his inner circle immediately annexed. Possible that you actually saw some policy consequence added it's not to read too much into the timing of all this but the fact that he uses today to announce these new. Tariffs on steel that's imported the suits from a lot of people inside was the president. Had been telling you see it's about this and he just decided to one of those classic it also moves may be the kind of thing. That if you happen fully functioning world around you civil second Mr. President we work on this but he made this announcement we've seen the reaction in the stock market reports if you. Raise tariffs it makes it more expensive. For people purchase this not just regular consumers but auto makers manufacturing that is what the consequence that went up a White House's airports and uplifting and. And aluminum industries are packed here in the US are happy about this Republican senators. On Capitol Hill who aren't so sure this is actually did not idea and it's not says someone mentioned in the freaking sense this is something you'd expect from a leftist and outreach and not let this simplicity. Republic and you also have a senator Orrin hatch is generally talking out. Here are saying he doesn't believe them. In and in that they ultimately lead to trade wars and there's been a lot of questions. A going forward whine about kind of get them back then that went into actually making this decision whether it was the right. It you know who's cheering somewhere is that it's the event in Canada asking who write this is that this is. America first this is taking on fighting for the American worker let everything hopefully a lot of what the rhetoric from the podium today. Was around that the president will apologize to anyone especially not so that is fast provided America. India is striking witnessing is enough is quoted and many questions and every office let your fingers couldn't get any utilities that this is actually still be finalized and won't have an answer for you next week. And in another big topic as we know the president the White House is supposed to put out some principles today on the on the on the gun. To be a yesterday another one of those extraordinary open ended listening sessions with members of congress Democrats practically giddy. From what they heard and it is the fifth. Gotta find this episode is everything I don't wanna talk to Alan Rogan a Capitol Hill in just the moment on this but. Take a look at this that pretty extraordinary exchange to my mind that the with the president was responding directly so that the vice president this thing. Pain for colon. It is 49 today firearms first and then god. Because that's system because about it but I didn't record it takes so long to go to court. To get the due process procedures. I like taking the guns we like in this crazy man's case it just took place in Florida. Hill out of five's and so everything. To go to court would take a look at you can do exactly what you're saying but can't because first go through due process. Dylan's first due process secondhand Alley Rogen if a Democrat had said that you can imagine. The the coals for his or her head politically as a result of that how is that going over on Capitol Hill. Well I think you're actually right make it that were a Democrat saying that it's just a reflection of how controversial this administration has been that. That comment and now pat isn't making the sort of ripple. That in a previous administration it would have but. With that whole extraordinary meaning that we saw yesterday. This is now what tests of the president's ability to hit this over the finish line he did not linking to immigration at a similar meeting. An hour long members of congress talking back and forth exchanging ideas and then that fell completely flat the legislative efforts never really got off the ground. The president expressed support of so many. Actually Democrat. Liberal priorities on gun safety but today it what you're hearing from both sides of the IL OR the president asked to stay involved. He passed on to keep specific bills specific priorities keep the pressure on so you've got that imperative folks want the president to stay involved and exert his presidential leadership and give his. Fellow Republicans some copper and then on to saint by the same token though. Some Republicans are saying that actually the president needs to stay out of the process of the actual legislative sausage making of course some Republicans. Take senator Chuck Grassley for example didn't like some of what the president. Why is getting behind yesterday and would prefer that maybe he just bite out of this and let legislators legislate so there's a lot have soared at. And being. There's lots are being ripped up as a result of this meeting but just like any immigration fight. Now is where the rubber hits the road and we'll really see where this president's influence really stands at your guys. An Alley just as the briefing ended up president trump wandered into the I don't believe that's summit that's going on at the White House he wasn't supposed to attend originally but I guess guess who else is there. Jeff Sessions he has its beleaguered. A charity generally in all of this. Fort move on on this Daniel Lipman good friend of the program over political. Joining us and Daniel I'm just not just Jeff Sessions but the step what you mean what's really going on right now. Inside the White House down with all of the backbiting. All of the turmoil the comings and goings what's the bottom line for your perspective. But the bottom line is that trump is very isolated it's. He's lost his top people like co picks and Jarrett and vodka they seem to be heading for the exits we can expect. That they may announce. That they're gonna head up to New York. After the bad press that they've both done in DC. You know it just does Jerry needs is a handler has press hammers. You know before you know him to protect himself chops for fell announced a few days ago that he's leaving. And so. It seems like the wheels are coming off a little bit in terms of they could even get this trade announcement. In a fine lives in note they were gonna do it because of this act constant infighting among. The protection aside and also the free traders. Thank Jared Hawkins the campaign. I mean it seems like win. I brought her scout joining over there at the other day he's very pleasant went Sheridan and in. You can't make it seem like an easy watching Lindsay had very scary feeling for our. And iris asking hammer Bratton here. Yeah. You'd think anything arrogant it would seem to align on it would it would be probably a couple of about Bob Mueller is just it's. That's I mean I don't know what makes sense of this because it almost every day you're seeing another announcement another. Potential offshoot of the of the mall approved angle first to you want on smaller. He is the sense you're getting talking to people to people think they haven't a sense of the scope of problems that's commissioners and so will opening up new ground at this point. So I was talking to. You know a former top Clinton official. Last night. And they said that you know have yet to keep an eye on the money issue. You know his Moeller really looking into. Trumps financials. And I think he's been looking at Deutsche Bank. And you know dealings with rush whether trump was you know asking for your money from the Russians for the Trump Organization. In and that's a critical you know step that we haven't heard much have they found anything. In our they're going to be more indictments. Coming down the pike and I think we should also watch you know the fact that that trial for Mann a port. Is coming up later this year and whether does that mean that metaphor is not gonna flip. Does man for himself have anything or is he the top person. That they could get anything. All right Daniel Lipman from Politico our thanks to you are a political playbook that we company every morning appreciate you. You be joining us Daniel always bring things in for a landing starting with Alli Rogan who's the weapons like Capitol Hill what you learned today Alec. We learned a lot about him where this kind of debate is going and it's going nowhere fast break. Is aids per cent majority leader Mitch McConnell just told me that there are no present. Plans to bring a gun bill to the floor next week. They said. Options are always open for a bill sponsored by senator John Cornyn and senator Chris Murphy that will it strengthen existing background checks but not expand them. To those gun shows and Internet sales. But again there is no. Bill that is currently on the schedule for a vote. We're going to be next week we're going to be three weeks since a sparkling shooting that's mobilize the nation and no reference to pass any actual gun legislation wreck since. Surprises babies don't want thank you rally for that happened let alone today. And I learned today you know I think it's just becoming if they would medicine beginning that more and more obvious how. This news cycle that is right we only have one question I've had Hixon briefing today and in very little. I'm on gun control and big focus on trading yesterday was Wednesday appellate Friday so I think yes. You know that he knows what tomorrow I may bring him over talking that we could be talking about something much that. Then this moment I'm white house on video it's something we didn't exactly talk about tonight lets you buy it next week we'll be appearing with -- lamm. The Pittsburg. Area and it's really looking like it should be up to the air or Joseph Biden is going to be the most high profile Democrats. Out there on the mid term campaign trail. We expect that he'll be honest getting out there are closer to the general election and his team is hoping that he will be leading into some primary system yet seeing a whom he decides to back. They are but ultimately it that this is also an avenue hurt him pregnancy test his own message in case he decides to pursue that for now. Particularly in redder parts of the state like that district outside where Eric yeah very popular there there a lot of national Democrats that wouldn't go near that district but certainly it's going right there. And guys who is another one of those days where the sideshow is the main show it is about this the White House staff chaos and the way that that they that they sort of are leaning in on the reality show aspects of it I think it's fascinating. That's it's John Kelly would top the way that he did the president himself walking and that'll be like summit he knows these kind of made for TV moments and all of it and even when the president and of the White House is at its most chaotic you always have the sense the president. That's something that he's working. So every day yeah. Political resonance certain intervals like all right thank you. Catherine into Bartlett also tally and Daniel that does it for this edition of the briefing room please download the ABC news have. And we will be right back here next there's a briefing on the living room.

