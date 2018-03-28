Sanders 'not going to get into a hypothetical' on Trump deposition

More
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says she has no response to Stormy Daniels filing a motion to depose President Trump.
8:32 | 03/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sanders 'not going to get into a hypothetical' on Trump deposition

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54077216,"title":"Sanders 'not going to get into a hypothetical' on Trump deposition","duration":"8:32","description":"White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says she has no response to Stormy Daniels filing a motion to depose President Trump.","url":"/Politics/video/sanders-hypothetical-trump-deposition-54077216","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.