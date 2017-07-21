Sanders reads Trump's statement on Spicer

More
"I am grateful for Sean's work on behalf of the administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to other opportunities," newly appointed White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read during today's White House
1:40 | 07/21/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sanders reads Trump's statement on Spicer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48778712,"title":"Sanders reads Trump's statement on Spicer","duration":"1:40","description":"\"I am grateful for Sean's work on behalf of the administration and the American people. I wish him continued success as he moves on to other opportunities,\" newly appointed White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read during today's White House","url":"/Politics/video/sanders-reads-trumps-statement-spicer-48778712","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.