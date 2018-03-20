Transcript for Sanders: Trump didn't discuss election meddling in Putin call

Hello and welcome to the Euro on ABC news political director Rick Klein joint your buy your Thomas thank our justice correspondent Catherine folders. Former White House team and up on Capitol Hill gets him a second John Parkinson and and guys it's an eight heavy headline is the president seismic phone call he calls Vladimir Putin's. I congratulates him on his election victory talks about is plans to meet at some point in other big meeting media on this. On the agenda and we just learn from the White House they did not talk about. Russian meddling. And they could not talk about the poisoning over in the UK here once again the president has a chance away on these things and we're seeing him. Not say bad things to or about letter potent. Very interesting and these are others rather dramatic response from Senator McCain. Deeply critical of the president for Carlin to congratulate Gordon on what he essentially Carla sham election. And record their you know if President Obama used similar language as well and my twelve when he called to congratulate him but striking that. Sears hinders kept saying we're going to remain tough on Russia couldn't really. Offer. Too many specifics there and really notable event in their phone call their last Nicholas February 12. They didn't speak about election excessive in Aston come happened and there's and it says she can't believe that came up as long along with the poisoning actually connect. Thank you and I think that challenging thing here is look this our case in Russia because he's beacon liabilities current. You man in his daughter were significantly injured and and you had a death. Under suspicious circumstances. In that country as well for that to happen so soon and that's not come up you you don't see a lot of critics attack. Let's take a look of what the president said in the Oval Office just distilled a short time ago today. I had any I call with President Putin. Congratulated him on the victory his electoral victories. We are very good call and I suspect that will probably be meeting of the hostages in the future to discuss. The arms race switches. Getting out of control all but we will never allow anybody. You have anything. Even close to what we half and also discussed Ukraine. And Syria and North Korea at various. So I think probably will be. Seeing president book just. So congratulations on the election victory but have appeared in the White House had enough opportunities Ericsson has few moments ago to. To condemn that election process far from an open process that was what Senator McCain. Had to say and SARS as citizens that we don't have a lecture other countries on their process. But yet to be clear the president clearly there argument is that you're talking marked the significant bilateral issues. That are facing both countries. But these issues are very much in the news and there's. Pressure including among Republicans and McCain with a president who was who on the east. Are you involved in this kind of activity it's fascinating people attempting to think people. Also the notion that our election was attacked the community believes that that took place and watch the president which on that is. And in fact that remarkable juxtaposition of of images because at that very moment that the president was talking in the Oval Office. Up on Capitol Hill John Parkinson weeks we heard from. It bipartisan members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Outlining their recommendations for combating Russian meddling in the next elections which by the way very begun we're in the middle of the primaries is more voting today. Even Illinois. And John you've heard that unanimity. For members of that committee in condemning Russia and saying it needs dvds this this strong resolve but they weren't taking questions. On whether with the president to be stronger. Yeah that's right and you thought you know the house of representatives awful has concluded its investigation. And really the speaker and everybody else here capitalist trying to move forward now as that the primaries are getting under way. Both starting to be cast votes today in Illinois and they really wanna move forward with these recommendations give these committees enough times you come up with. Process that they can insure that this won't happen late future. And moving on now to the latest involved Muller's investigation is first on the White House was put direct questions. On camera. About the president's tweets over the weekend here very critical bomb was the first pitching Lawler. Find me we know that there's the president is may be some changes to his legal team along the way what did you make of this today at the White House saying. That's out there clearly frustrated that this isn't any there on the record and 18 and soon how to calvary the pressure here being right. I think clearly the states have no control with the president and clearly that. So let's let's get bit on the record and he's frustrated he's making their frustration known again he used Twitter in ways that norm president Everett. And when he's thinking something when he's feeling something that's a win manifests itself. Clearly they know that attacking mode. Way does have its cost and you saw Republicans. On the Sunday talk shows making that clear yet senator Graham. Talking about the fact that that could be the end of his presidency if he would have arm out. Also. Senator excuse me congressman county saying that no president should note though. Protest too loudly is it was when I took from his there's conversations so again this delicate balance that the White House is is walking. Terms explain the president's axis he rushed for and he Wallace's investigation over. He thinks it puts a cloud over his presidency presidency and from his template it. He thinks nothing has been done long on his side. He wants that known but on the other day when the president. And his supporters talk about factors welcomes. There is affected Bob most investigation is looking into some very real acts act. Someone from rusher suggested that there was dirt on Hillary Clinton in emails and the president's son. Took it easy to get information saying quote I love it so it's not quite Bob Lawler and that he is going to look at him an event like that and say oh there's nothing here to invest. And we're I think to appears pointed. Yes the president is frustrating this has been talked up active through legal team especially anti cop inside the White House has told him. November it's going to be over December the new year in here we are in March and frankly it's. Far from over and I think it's not a reality. Four presidents from now as he expands. His legal team we knew that some people. I'm have been called to join through it you know expanding her legal team isn't necessarily. Signal that this is closed over with a new subpoena the Trump Organization and the key is definitely frustrated by some and a legal. And as he's been getting up. It took doing the team as well it's CB campaigning for a guilty. And the other thing is we have to look at the circumstances. Pointing to a long term investigation. December. Recently yep guilty plea involving the former national security advisor write about what. Currencies in the what the question then Russian ambassador you have. Former campaign advisor. Gates who recently flipped up his well you know the ongoing legal case against our men for so this case this investigation. It appears far from over. And I think there's a collective. Understating it. Under way in the White House. With the president and his legal team that's the case in that all these pronouncements about immediately over. My Thanksgiving maybe it'll be over by December maybe it'll be over to beginning of the year. Those are not coming. It's I think that's one place Anders got in the briefing presently. Still sit down with Robert White House aides president himself completely he says he's still. In when that happens I'm old story about. Now there's which has an effect keeping analytic that was employed by the pump campaign is potentially there as well. Exactly and so we have the situation were FaceBook is angry and under pressure because the private information. Profiles of fifty million Americans may have been cheered without those people knowing that took place. The company involved with that is caperton Luka in human. There's a question as to. Who is responsible for doing that this person is described as Russian American who did this research. Lot of questions about who was this person. And work that he may have been doing. May have been I have besides it works at the time so again we're on the costs. This investigation. Taking some dramatic terms. So before we let you go here get. The other half your BB CP unfolding situation right now at Texas this. Explosion at a FedEx facility would understand it is something as mail inside of Austin has gotten a sense of real concern. In Texas over this the White House until today the president himself didn't respond to any that's what's your sense of our federal response. Other Hungary's. Federal agents in and is now. That tell you a lot about how dire his situation is. He also the fact that the attorney general of the FBI director regular updates about this case it was concern. Have the potential. The word potential of a serial bomber involving one or more persons. Whoever is doing this. Is as deadly entrances to people have died so if this was supposed to be vandalism. Something like that were no what was supposed to get hurt well known people have stopped right mind. End this activity is continued. So I cannot emphasize what a dangerous situations. It's scary stuff here let's get back to the job thanks so much for being here if and Katherine before we move wanted to the other topics that the other thing it is just today at school shooting. Merrill Lynch shooter as has died thankfully no other fatalities but has an interest as well because. We have the potential for a meter gun debate here and we have. The march for life happening just this weekend trying to act like guns it really spotlights the. Absolutely certain of course that's coming up. If this weekend on Saturday led by hand those students in apartment and don't really have been activists behind this comes. There's some meaning that the president in the Oval Office. The White House to discuss some legislation was but I do think that with this tragedy happening in Maryland. I'm just the right before Saturday's. Let us I don't open attention to the fact that. There's been a lot of talk and discussion about this at the white house with the president that we haven't really seen that. You know transform into anything legislatively. And meanwhile speaking of legislation is gonna have to be some by the end of the week because and the government funding runs out all over again John Parkinson. Let's check in on this we have an extra variable this time. Which is snow is a major storm barreling down on on Washington. Expected to dump a whole lot of snow on members of congress and everyone else. In the next flight 448 hours equity pact members travel could impact. Up plans to get around it could impact actually government shutdown what's the buzz right now and and the likelihood that we're gonna look going to Friday without a bill. Well we are expecting to see that bill last night it did not get done. They say that today there's probably about forty policy riders that are still open for debate that are on the table the negotiators are trading back and forth. And then there's at least another dozen more issues. That negotiators are also talking through. And others have to be a negotiation that signed off by both house and senate Republicans and Democrats but also the White House so you've seen the White House factored into these negotiations that. Last night when until 1 AM picked up again at 7:30 in the morning so you know like you said we have four days left and tell the shutdown deadline on the into the day on Friday. And right now it looks like they're not close speaker Ryan said that he hopes to get. Legislative text posted today but that's really what we heard 24 hours ago. So right now we're seeing that there. Really delaying and dragging negotiations on. And Catherine when wrinkle out of this is we learned in the White House offering it yielded to Democrats the trying to. To get docket extension in exchange for some wall funding the White House saying that they were shot down by the Democrats on this immigration today that the pieces to schools. Absolutely immigrants and then he pleases he's president and yesterday. We. An amendment that Democrats I want to help docket would be so easy to make it the over it seems like everything we weaknesses we get act India. Recently it's absolutely lead off. All right Lisbon is in for a landing jump Parkinson final thoughts today that any advancement of the ball of what to learn. Well I mean I think that over the last 24 hours we've seen is that nobody is getting up from the table they're they're seem to be willing partners. To come up with a bipartisan deal look I think that Republican leaders know that they're not gonna get the most conservative members of their conference to vote for this. Whereas I think Democrats also concede that none of those senate Democrats were eyeing a presidential bid maybe a few years are gonna get on board. What will you really see is these people that voted. Consistently to and the last couple of shut downs coming forth supporting this it's a one point three trillion dollar bill that's coming together. And so there's a lot of goodies that ever return to get in there at the last minute and I think that's why these negotiations are dragging on the bottom line I do not see a shut down happening on Friday night. Almost certainly the last legislative action of the year it's only marched on parkinson's on the hill thanks thank you sir captain Butler tonight my ass that's. Let. Members spotlight in his time. As if the discussion this week at least immediately. White House continued eighties. Are questions from reporters. What they're going up. 1%. For me it's the concern about Bob Lawler this investigation clearly it's on the president's life. White House made it clear their frustrations the president is making clear through his public knows by all the tweets and the hiring that he is not satisfied about where things and there's a sense. Picking up luxury as well be Felix males happening here it's up that it is moving toward something we've heard a lot about behind the scenes negotiations about its cooperation. Seems like things are moving. More. And they're busy with the whole budget upfront all right capitalist. Thanks so much that does it for this edition of the briefing room you can download the ABC news app. On ABC news political director replies we will be back back here next time with another edition of the briefing.

