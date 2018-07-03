Transcript for Sarah Sanders defends unusually high level of WH turnover

This year's six top White House staffers resigned as head says there are more names to pop why so nobody believed. Us. Look at this administration is has had an historic first year. For any continue to do great things. This is an intense place as as every White House and it's not abnormal that you would have people come and go. But we're continue to do great work we're continuing to focus on the president's agenda. And that's what we're all here today and let's see if actually abnormal no administration recent history has had this much turnover but is that it's abnormal you have turnover. If this is not the definition of chaotic. How would describe what's happening. Spin it was then I don't think we would be able to accomplish everything that we've done. The economy is stronger than it's been in ages. Crisis is on the run the remaking of the judiciary. Jobs are coming in at record numbers here historic things have taken place in the first year sounds like a very functioning. Place of business and it.

