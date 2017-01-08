Transcript for Sarah Sanders says Trump was joking about police brutality comment

And the White House is defending the president's recent comments to an audience of police officers in New York. The president told those officers they shouldn't be too nice when arresting suspects. Critics say the president is encouraging police brutality. But his Press Secretary suggested the remarks should not have been taken seriously. Was president jokingly said this forward he checked his remarks how we do. Theater at the association of these jeeps or maybe the attorney general I believe it was maintenance of its own. Well police chiefs across the country condemned the president's comments they say he's sending the wrong message as they try to improve relations with the communities they serve.

